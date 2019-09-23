Cynthia Erivo And Shoshana Bean Will Return To the Apollo Theater for Annual Holiday Event NIGHT DIVINE

On Monday, December 16, Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award Winner Cynthia Erivo and Broadway star, Billboard #1 recording artist Shoshana Bean come together for a one-night-only Holiday Spectacular at Harlem's World Famous Apollo Theater. After a sold out 2018 engagement, two of the most gifted singers on earth return to lift their voices for one incredible Night Divine. This musical match made in heaven brings a soulful glamour to the holidays, reimagining the sound and style of the season with a 13-piece orchestra and an inspired collection of duet looks by star designers Christopher Palu and Christian Siriano. With the nostalgic elegance and candid humor of a Judy Garland Christmas special, Night Divine carries the torch of the most iconic showstoppers, burning brightly from the historic Apollo stage.

Doors open at 6:30pm and the concert begins at 7:30pm on Monday, December 16th. The Apollo Theater is located at 253 W 125th St. Tickets available at HERE or at the Apollo Theater Box Office. VIP packages also available that include an artist meet and greet following the show.

Bean and Erivo first met in 2014 while performing together in a London concert. The two shared the stage at Bean's album concert at The Apollo Theater in 2017, and again last December for their first annual holiday spectacular, Night Divine. At the end of 2017, the duo released their hit cover video of Taylor Swift's "I Did Something Bad," which garnered a frenzy of media attention, millions of views, and earned high praise from Swift herself.

The concert is produced and presented by the team behind Los Angeles' beloved "For The Record" series as part of unique concert programming titled, "For The Record Presents." These concert presentations highlight artists who have inspired For The Record's unique brand and have been involved with the show's development over the years. These artists are curated from a vibrant tapestry of performers including Billy Porter, Derek Klena, Ty Taylor, Amber Riley, Eden Espinosa, and Lea Michele. This year, For The Record is ringing in the holidays coast to coast, as they simultaneously present their multimedia concert celebration, Love Actually Live, in Los Angeles at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, November 27 - December 29.

Cynthia Erivo is a Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award-winning actress who burst onto West End and Broadway stages in "The Color Purple" and has taken the big screen by storm.

Erivo can next be seen starring in Kasi Lemmons' "Harriet" where she will bring the legacy of Harriet Tubman to the big screen. Focus Features premiered the film at the Toronto International Film Festival, and will be followed by a November 1, 2019 theatrical release.

Upcoming, Erivo will star in Doug Liman's sci-fi thriller, "Chaos Walking," and John Ridley's "Needle in a Timestack." She is set to executive produce and star in Warner Brothers' musical take on the American folk tale "Rip Van Winkle."

On the television side, Erivo recently wrapped production on her first television project, HBO series "The Outsider," based on the Stephen King novel of the same name. Erivo stars alongside Ben Mendelsohn in the series, which follows an unorthodox investigator and a seasoned cop investigating a gruesome murder of a local boy.

Continuing to push the boundaries of her versatile career, Erivo stars in John Cameron Mitchell's music-driven podcast anthology, "Anthem: Homunculus." She also leads the voice cast and co-produced the QCode scripted thriller podcast, "Carrier."

In 2018, Erivo made her film debut in two major films from 20th Century Fox: Drew Goddard's "Bad Times at the El Royale" and Steve McQueen's "Widows."

In addition to her illustrious stage career, Erivo is an accomplished performer with symphonies and music spaces including the Kennedy Center Honors, the 2017 Governor's Ball (the official post- Oscars celebration) and the 2017 Grammy Awards. A UK native, Erivo graduated from the famed Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in 2010.

Shoshana Bean has three independent solo albums that have all topped the iTunes R&B and Blues charts in the US and UK, with her fourth and most recent project, SPECTRUM, debuting at #1 on the Billboard Jazz charts. She has sold out solo concerts around the globe, lent her voice to countless films and television shows, amassed millions of views on YouTube, and performed alongside Ariana Grande, David Foster, Postmodern Jukebox, Brian McKnight, and Michael Jackson. Shoshana is a veteran of the Broadway stage having made her debut in the original cast of Hairspray, starring as the very first replacement for Elphaba in Wicked and most recently as Jenna in Waitress. She won a IRNE Award for her performance as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl and earned a Jeff Award nomination for her portrayal of CeeCee Bloom in the pre-Broadway musical production of Beaches.

