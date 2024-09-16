Cyndi Lauper Reveals KINKY BOOTS Musical Movie May Be in the Works

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cyndi Lauper, who wrote the music and lyrics for the musical Kinky Boots, has revealed that the musical may be headed for the big screen!

Lauper was asked, on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, what her plans on for getting an Oscar to complete her EGOT. Host Andy Cohen then asks the iconic music star if she has any plans to write any songs for movies in the future.

"Well, Kinky Boots might become a movie," she says, before clarifying, "The musical!" The stage production is based upon an existing movie from 2005, which was not a musical.

Check out the clip below!

About Kinky Boots

Kinky Boots is the big-hearted musical extravaganza that won six Tonys including Best Musical, the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre album and London’s Olivier Award for Best Musical. Kinky Boots features a joyous, Tony-winning score by pop icon Cyndi Lauper, and a hilarious, uplifting book by four-time Tony winner, Harvey Fierstein. Billy Porter won a Best Actor Tony Award for his portrayal of Lola.

Charlie Price has reluctantly inherited his father's shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father's legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. As they work to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair find that they have more in common than they realized... and discover that when you change your mind, you can change your whole world.

The original production of Kinky Boots premiered at the Bank of America Theatre in Chicago in October 2012, with both direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell, and starring Stark Sands and Billy Porter as Charlie and Lola, respectively. It made its Broadway debut at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on April 4, 2013, following previews that began on March 3, 2013. The musical began a US tour in 2014. The Broadway production ended its six-year run on April 7, 2019.