Customers Continue to Wait for Delayed Payments from Brown Paper Tickets

As BroadwayWorld reported last month, customers of ticketing agency Brown Paper Tickets have taken major issue after the company failed to pay for ticket sales of already-completed events. As first reported by OnStage Blog, multiple customers have received notices from the company requesting that they not deposit issued checks because of the "unprecedented situation with COVID-19."

BPT says in a statement: "We are working to assist everyone as quickly as possible during these unprecedented and difficult times. All of our organizers will be paid for their successfully completed events, although payments will be delayed as we work through our backlog of cancellations and refunds. We are truly sorry for the difficulty this causes and are working to make things right."

According to MPR News, almost a month later, many costumers still have not been paid. Theatre 55's Richard Hitchler explains that he is still owed $12,000 from a recent production of Urinetown. "I have actors who are willing to forgo their fees to make sure that Theater 55 doesn't go under. But I also have, on the other end of that spectrum, I have musicians and other actors who are counting on the money because, you know, rent has come and gone, being due on the first," said Hitchler.

Brown Paper Tickets has neglected to responded to BroadwayWorld's multiple requests for additional information.

