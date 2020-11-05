Curtis Holbrook and Cortney Wolfson Stop By TAKE A BOW Podcast
The Broadway couple stop by to chat with hosts Sydney Lucas snd Eli Tokash!
Curtis Holbrook and Cortney Wolfson take a bow in today's episode of Take A Bow with Sydney Lucas snd Eli Tokash!
This married couple have a combined fourteen Broadway shows including The Addams Family, Kinky Boots, If/Then, West Side Story, Les Miserabkes, and more. During the episode there is insightful coverage on the roles of understudies, differences between Broadway and touring companies, and more.
Curtis and Cort also share what it is like balancing a business, performing on Broadway, and managing a marriage and taking care of a toddler, all at the same time. The most important lesson from this exquisite interview, is the importance of headshots. Due to their success and experience, the two veterans have their own company "Curtis & Cort Photography."
Headshots are an actor's first impression with a casting director. Curtis and Cortney provide a service to ensure actors give an unforgettable first impression that can help land you your next gig.
Visit https://www.curtisandcort.com/ to learn more about headshots.
Take a bow is a weekly release of fun, light, and youthful conversations with guests from all aspects of the theatre and entertainment world hosted by two of the most successful teens on Broadway. Eli Tokash and Sydney Lucas have informational conversations allowing listeners to hear what it's like behind the curtains of Broadway. You will hear from casting directors, stage managers, directors, musicians, crew members, child guardians, producers, actors, and more.
You can listen to all episodes via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeart, Google Podcasts, TuneIn, Deezer, Player.FM, Pocket Cast, Podcast Addict, BPN.com/TakeABow, and everywhere else you listen to podcasts.
