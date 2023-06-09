Conservatoire de la Communauté urbaine Grand Paris Seine & Oise to Be Renamed THE QUINCY JONES CONSERVATORY

One of the world’s most influential composition teachers, Nadia Boulanger, will also be celebrated at the event when the Conservatory’s auditorium is named in her honor.

By: Jun. 09, 2023

POPULAR

2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced Photo 1 2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced
Jeremy Jordan Will Return to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS This Summer Photo 2 Jeremy Jordan Will Return to LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS This Summer
Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK Photo 3 Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK
CAMELOT, HAMILTON Cancel Tonight's Performances Due To Air Quality Photo 4 CAMELOT, HAMILTON Cancel Tonight's Performances Due To Air Quality

Conservatoire de la Communauté urbaine Grand Paris Seine & Oise to Be Renamed THE QUINCY JONES CONSERVATORY

World-famous trumpeter/arranger/composer/producer Quincy Jones will be given a new eponym on Friday, June 16 – The Quincy Jones Conservatory – formerly the Conservatoire de la Communauté urbaine Grand Paris Seine & Oise, located in Mantes-la-Jolie in France. Jones, who has worked with numerous entertainment greats including Ray Charles, Duke Ellington, Sarah Vaughan, Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder and more, has a close connection with the region and considers France as his second home.

One of the world’s most influential composition teachers, Nadia Boulanger, will also be celebrated at the event when the Conservatory’s auditorium is named in her honor. Pierre Bédier, President of the Yvelines Departmental Council; Cécile Zammit-Popescu, President of GPS&O and Raphaël Cognet, Mayor of Mantes-la-Jolie, will participate in the celebration of the only conservatory in the world to bear Jones’ name.

The organist/singer Rhoda Scott, who was a student of Jones, as well as students and teachers from the Conservatory will pay tribute to the musical geniuses, Jones and Boulanger. 

It is an event for Grand Paris Seine & Oise, but the global star is approaching the honor with humility and gratitude. In a letter to  Jean-Pierre Vignola, Jazz Festival Producer.  Jones wrote, “It makes my soul smile to know there is a school of music named ‘Quincy Jones’ in France, my second country! I was fortunate to be on the shoulders of the greats; it is an honor to be able to contribute in the legacy of music education. My memories of France are intimately tied to my beloved Nadia Boulanger, and I cannot express how flattered I am to be her neighbor with a school named after me. Merci mille fois from the bottom of my heart!”

Over the past 70 years, Quincy Jones has become a living legend. His music is among the most sampled by today’s greatest hip hop artists. From bebop to bossa nova, soul to hip hop, futuristic big bands to funk soundtracks, he has left his mark on most of the mutations in modern music. He owes much of his success to Nadia Boulanger. Described as “the most influential teacher since Socrates,”  she counted among her pupils George Gershwin, Aaron Copland, Leonard Bernstein, Astor Piazzolla and Philip Glass, in addition to Jones. Boulanger was the first woman to conduct the Boston and New York Philharmonic orchestras, and she was the first conductor to lead Gabriel Faure’s Requiem at Carnegie Hall in 1962.

Given  all of their achievements and accolades bestowed upon these two icons of music, it is no doubt an excellent decision to present The Quincy Jones Conservatory and Nadia Boulanger Auditorium to the world.

For more information, please visit https://gpseo.fr/.



RELATED STORIES

1
Bid on Two Tickets to the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington D.C. Photo
Bid on Two Tickets to the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington D.C.

The Kennedy Center Honors is offering a pair of its coveted tickets to this year's event to raise funds for Playwrights Horizons.

2
WICKED Film Star Cynthia Erivo Pens Moving Essay On Portraying Elphaba Photo
WICKED Film Star Cynthia Erivo Pens Moving Essay On Portraying Elphaba

Theatre and film star Cynthia Erivo took a time out from her busy Wicked filming schedule to share her experiences playing the iconic green girl, Elphaba. 

3
HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production Photo
HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production

Here Lies Love and the AFM Local 802 musicians union have reached an agreement on the issue of orchestra size for the Broadway production. 

4
BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK Adds J. Harrison Ghee, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Mykal Kilgore Photo
BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK Adds J. Harrison Ghee, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Mykal Kilgore and More

A current Tony Award nominee, a history-making Grammy Award nominee and returning Broadway favorites will be among the special guests helping to illuminate the main attractions at Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: First Look at Immersive THE GREAT GATSBY American DebutPhotos: First Look at Immersive THE GREAT GATSBY American Debut
WICKED Film Star Cynthia Erivo Pens Moving Essay On Portraying ElphabaWICKED Film Star Cynthia Erivo Pens Moving Essay On Portraying Elphaba
HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway ProductionHERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production
BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK Adds J. Harrison Ghee, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Mykal Kilgore and MoreBROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK Adds J. Harrison Ghee, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Mykal Kilgore and More

Videos

Video: Kara Young Is Back with Her Second Tony Nomination Video Video: Kara Young Is Back with Her Second Tony Nomination
Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Scenic Design Video
Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Scenic Design
Miriam Silverman Never Dreamed That THE SIGN ON SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Would Land on Broadway Video
Miriam Silverman Never Dreamed That THE SIGN ON SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW Would Land on Broadway
Jordan Donica Didn't Think He'd Ever Be a Tony Nominee Video
Jordan Donica Didn't Think He'd Ever Be a Tony Nominee
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You