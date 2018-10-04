DEAR EVAN HANSEN to Wave at the West End in 2019!

Baz Bamigboye of The Daily Mail has just revealed that the Tony Award-winning best musical, Dear Evan Hansen, will make its West End debut at the Noel Coward Theatre in November 2019!

According to Baz the creative team behind the show are "more committed than ever to make sure we have a British cast."

Broadway producer Stacey Mindich had previously announced that the title player for a West End transfer will be a British actor. Casting is set to begin in early 2019.

Official dates and ticketing information will be released at a later date. Visit https://dearevanhansen.com/London to sign up for ticketing alerts.

See the announcement below!

"All We See Is Sky Forever" ?@DearEvanHansen? will open at the #NoelCoward Theatre in November 2019 producer ?@ProductionsSMNY? confirmed to me ."Funnily enough the Noel Coward has a blue stage door," said producer Stacey Mindich. pic.twitter.com/qwpvDcptzi - Baz Bamigboye (@BazBam) October 4, 2018

The first national touring production of this year's Best Musical Tony Award-winner Dear Evan Hansen launched this month at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. The tour will go on to play more than 50 cities over a two-year period, including Buffalo, NY (Shea's Performing Arts Center), Charlotte, NC (Blumenthal Performing Arts), Chicago, IL (Broadway In Chicago), Los Angeles, CA (Center Theatre Group), and many more as part of the 2018-2019 season.

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Academy Award and Tony winning composers Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen, produced by Atlantic Records, was released in February 2017, making an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 and entering the chart at #8 - the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961.

Dear Evan Hansen opened at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on December 4, 2016, where it's broken all box office records and has struck a chord with critics and audiences alike. In addition to winning six Tony awards, Dear Evan Hansen has won numerous other awards, including the 2017 Drama League Award for Outstanding Musical Production and for the off-Broadway production, two Obie Awards, a Drama Desk Award, and two Outer Critics Circle Awards and two Helen Hayes Awards.

Related Articles

Include