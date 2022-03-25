Coney Island USA Announces Congress of Curious Peoples in April

Coney Island USA's Congress of Curious Peoples will be held the weekend of April 1-3. The opening night events will feature performances by magician Eric Walton, sideshow performer and historian Todd Robbins and Coney Island USA's new Artistic Director, Adam 'Realman' Rinn.

The event's keynote speech will be presented by noted author of all things bizarre, Marc Hartzman and the 2022 Sideshow Hall of Fame induction ceremony immediately follows.

Saturday's show is a family friendly extravaganza and features the Fleet Family Five, a family of performing daredevils. And when we say family, the kids are in grade school!

Shows at 2pm and 4pm

Tickets $15

Sunday hosts another family friendly set of performances featuring the 'Professional Lunatic' Harley Newman, master of jaw dropping feats and juggling and whip cracking expert, Kyle Mertz.

Shows at 2pm and 4pm

Tickets $15



Live Performances at Coney Island USA

1208 Surf Ave. Brooklyn, NY 11224

In addition to live performances an Art and Oddities Market takes place on April 2 and 3 in our Freak Bar and Arts Annex. Twenty tables of unusual art, artifacts, retro and vintage collectables, taxidermy, photography, prints and sculpture. If it's cool, weird, strange or beautiful, it'll be for sale here! Free admission. Noon to 5pm.



Freak Bar

1208 Surf Ave. Brooklyn, NY 11224



Arts Annex

1214 Surf Ave. Brooklyn, NY 11224

Tickets and further info at:

coneyisland.com