Concord Theatricals Acquires Licensing Rights to SLAVE PLAY

Concord Theatricals has secured worldwide licensing rights to Slave Play.

The play will be available through Concord's Samuel French imprint, and will initially be released to professional theaters.

"Knowing that Slave Play, a work written with friends and small theatres in mind, is joining the work of idols like Adrienne Kennedy and Caryl Churchill at Concord Theatricals is still overwhelmingly humbling. In a time when the complexities of the Black American experience are being discoursed by citizens all around the world it is invigorating to know that my work will sit beside peers like Aleshea Harris and Antoinette Nwandu in deepening the global understanding of the Black American identity and our theatrical traditions," said Harris.

"Samuel French has built a legacy as a publisher who leans into big ideas and intrepid, theatrical voices. Jeremy O. Harris is a brilliant, game-changing dramatist, and we are honored to support his vision with the publication and licensing of Slave Play," said Amy Rose Marsh, Senior Director of Acquisitions and Artistic Development at Concord Theatricals.

Synopsis:

The Old South lives on at the MacGregor Plantation-in the breeze, in the cotton fields... and in the crack of the whip. Nothing is as it seems, and yet everything is as it seems. Slave Play rips apart history to shed new light on the nexus of race, gender and sexuality in 21st century America.

Written during Jeremy O. Harris's first year at Yale Drama School, Slave Play premiered off-Broadway at the New York Theatre Workshop on November 19, 2018, in a production directed by Robert O'Hara. On October 6, 2019, Slave Play opened on Broadway at the John Golden Theatre, again under the direction of O'Hara.

Learn more about the show, and how to license it, at https://www.concordtheatricals.com/p/92848/slave-play.