Concord Theatricals Acquires Licensing Rights for SOME LIKE IT HOT

Concord Theatricals has secured exclusive worldwide stage licensing rights to Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman, Matthew López and Amber Ruffin’s Some Like It Hot.



"We are absolutely thrilled that Some Like It Hot has joined forces with Concord Theatricals," said Shaiman and Wittman. “We believe the joy and the discovery that come to the characters in our musical should and will be shared by people all over the world performing and experiencing our show, and Sean and the good folks at Concord will make sure that is a reality. However you like it: hot, cold, or everything that lies between, it’s to be celebrated, and we can’t wait to start the party!"



“I’m grateful that the partnership with Concord, which began on Broadway, will continue with future productions. I’m very happy that audiences around the world will be able to see our story of friendship, community and self-determination,” added López.



“We know that this terrific show with its hilarious book and swinging score will quickly become a favorite of producers and audiences worldwide,” said Sean Patrick Flahaven, Chief Theatricals Executive of Concord, “We’re very proud to continue our relationship with this show and these writers, having been a co-producer on Broadway and the label for its cast recording.”

About Some Like It Hot



Based on the beloved 1959 MGM film of the same name, Some Like It Hot centers around Joe and Jerry, two musicians who are forced to flee Chicago after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they decide to disguise themselves and take on new identities as ‘Josephine’ and ‘Daphne’ and end up getting recruited into Sweet Sue’s all-women band. Retaining the slapstick humor and glamour of the original film, the musical ventures into new territory, exploring the characters’ self-discoveries and backgrounds with a fresh perspective.



Some Like It Hot has a book by Matthew López and Amber Ruffin, music by Marc Shaiman, and lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman. Some Like It Hot won more theatre awards than any show in the 2022-2023 Broadway season, including four Tony Awards®, and the awards for Best Musical from the Drama Desk, the Drama League, and the Outer Critics Circle.



In March 2023, Concord Theatricals Recordings released Some Like It Hot (Original Broadway Cast Recording), which won the GRAMMY® Award for Best Musical Theater Album in February 2024. The album, produced by Scott M. Riesett and Marc Shaiman and co-produced by Charlie Rosen, Bryan Carter, and Mary-Mitchell Campbell, featured Tony Award winner Christian Borle as Joe, Tony Award winner J. Harrison Ghee as Jerry, Adrianna Hicks as Sugar, Kevin Del Aguila as Osgood, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Sweet Sue, Adam Heller as Mulligan, Mark Lotito as Spats, and Angie Schworer as Minnie.



Some Like It Hot, directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, opened on Broadway at the Shubert Theatre on December 11, 2022, and ran for 483 performances. The production will launch a North American tour in fall 2024.

For more information, visit concordsho.ws/SomeLikeItHot



Photo credit: Matthew Murphy