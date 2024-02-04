SOME LIKE IT HOT Wins GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album

Some Like It Hot has won the GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.

The GRAMMY will be awarded to Christian Borle, J. Harrison Ghee, Adrianna Hicks and NaTasha Yvette Williams, principal vocalists; Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Bryan Carter, Scott M. Riesett, Charlie Rosen and Marc Shaiman, producers; Scott Wittman, lyricist; Marc Shaiman, composer and lyricist (Original Broadway Cast).

Other nominees this year included Parade, Shucked, Sweeney Todd, and Kimberly Akimbo.

Some Like It Hot closed on Broadway on December 30, 2023 at the Shubert Theatre. It played 483 performances.

Which cast recordings were eligible?

For the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards, recordings must be released between October 1, 2022, and September 15, 2023.

Which shows have won the Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album in years past?

The last ten recipients were: Into the Woods, The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, Jagged Little Pill, Hadestown, The Band's Visit, Dear Evan Hansen, The Color Purple, Hamilton, Beautiful, and Kinky Boots.