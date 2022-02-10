Concept Album Announced for BALLAD OF DREAMS, a Novel with Music

Ballad of Dreams, the debut novel with music written by multihyphenate Allyson Hernandez, will release a companion concept album featuring the music from the novel. Hernandez will be partnering with Forbes 30 Under 30 Music list honoree Macy Schmidt, who will produce the music. Casting details will be announced at a later date. Ballad of Dreams is about friendship, dreams, love, loss, and everything in between, and is available for purchase at BalladOfDreams.com.

Initially written as a musical pre-pandemic, Ballad of Dreams features the lyrics from the original music embedded in the book similarly to a musical libretto. Audrey and Rose are cousins and best friends in 1940s New York City whose trajectories, choices, sacrifices, and life experiences are drastically different, but their friendship remains constant. They each journey in discovering their own identities and independence as women in a time where society tried to define that for them. Ballad of Dreams combines the richness of storytelling and flare of musical theater with historical fiction.

"As a Multi-Passionate Creative and Coach who empowers women to live their best lives and follow their dreams, I knew that I needed a badass woman to be leading this project alongside me. I wanted to work with someone who was not only going to take my music to the next level, but also provide an opportunity for another woman in the musical theater industry. Macy's work of empowering women in the music industry with The Broadway Sinfonietta was an immediate sign that our work and values were aligned," said Hernandez. "I have seen firsthand the power of women helping women across all industries and I'm thrilled to be partnering with her to bring the music to life!"

Reader reviews have said, "Hernandez has demonstrated her brilliant creativity by weaving songs throughout the book-a unique twist on novel writing that adds another dimension to her story." They are also "anxiously awaiting the audiobook release" of this "inspiring story for feminists everywhere."

For more information and to purchase the book, visit BalladOfDreams.com.