Composers Concordance to Present PIANOS, POEMS & PAINTINGS in October

Composer-pianist Debra Kaye performs her 'Ukraine 2022', together with Roger Aplon, whose poetry inspired the music, plus more.

Sep. 15, 2022  

Composers Concordance to Present PIANOS, POEMS & PAINTINGS in October On October 8th at 7pm at Kostabi World, Composers Concordance will present a multidisciplinary event combining three P's of creativity:'Pianos, Poems, & Paintings'. The program features composers, pianists, poets, and painters, inspired in their creative processes by one another's work. Piano virtuoso Geoffrey Burleson premieres Gene Pritsker's composition 'Double Impressions and Stroke', inspired by a painting of the same title by German-American artist Rainer Gross.

Composer-pianist Debra Kaye performs her 'Ukraine 2022', together with Roger Aplon, whose poetry inspired the music. Pianist Carlton Holmes premieres Sophie Dunér's 'Rabbits on Wall Street', featuring the composer's own original canvases, and new verses they inspired poet Robert C. Ford to write and recite.

Composers Concordance, founded in 1984 by Joseph Pehrson and Patrick Hardish, advised by Otto Luening, strives to present contemporary music in innovative ways, with an emphasis on thematic programming. Directors Gene Pritsker and Dan Cooper co-curate the programs and lead the CompCord Ensemble, Chamber Orchestra, String Orchestra, and Big Band. Associate Directors are Milica Paranosic, Peter Jarvis, Debra Kaye, and Seth Boustead. Composers Concordance has also created a Naxos-distributed record label: Composers Concordance Records, co-directed by Peter Jarvis. Composers Concordance's overriding vision is to promote contemporary music, composers, and new works as a rightful and respected part of society.


