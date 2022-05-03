Comedian Sandi Toksvig Brings Tour to Australia

Sandi Toksvig, the internationally-renowned comedian, broadcaster, writer, campaigner, and all-round good egg, will make her Australian and New Zealand touring debut with a new, specially-conceived comedy show: Sandi Toksvig Live! Regularly featured on a variety of television shows, most recently a three-year stint as co-host on The Great British Baking Show, this 9-city tour marks Sandi's welcome return to live stand-up comedy performance in 2022. The Sydney show will be part of the Just For Laughs Sydney Comedy Festival.

In an evening of comedy and curiosities Sandi will share little known facts and tell tall tales alongside some really silly jokes. Packed full of reasons to be cheerful, this show will be a soothing balm after recent years of lockdown gloom, with a side of parlour games for those who wish to take part.

Sandi said, "I am thrilled to finally come down to Australia and New Zealand to perform my new show for my fans down under. It has been a perilous time for live performance, but I am thrilled to be back on the boards. And leaving our winter for an Australian summer is a bonus, I can't wait."

About Sandi Toksvig

Sandi Toksvig OBE, was born in Copenhagen, Denmark and brought up around the world in Europe, Africa and the United States. She began her comedy career at Girton College, Cambridge where she wrote and performed in the first all-woman Footlights show as well as achieving a first-class degree.

Sandi is well known to television audiences as a broadcaster having begun her career in children's television playing Ethel in the long running Saturday morning show Number 73. Since then, her television career has included celebrated series such as Call My Bluff and Whose Line Is It Anyway? She was also host of Antiques Master and 1001 Things You Should Know. In 2016, Sandi took over from Stephen Fry as host of BBC2's hugely popular quiz show QI, and in 2014 she also replaced William G. Stewart as the host of 15 to 1 which made its comeback after 11 years. In 2017 she and Noel Fielding became the new co-hosts of The Great British Bake Off in its move to Channel 4.

For a decade Sandi was a familiar voice to BBC Radio 4 listeners as the chair of The News Quiz which led to her induction into the Radio Hall of Fame.

Sandi is passionate about live performance. She performed at the very first night of The Comedy Store in London and for many years was a member of The Comedy Store Players, an improvisational comedy team. Sandi conceived Playhouse Live for Sky Arts, producing specially commissioned live drama for television.

Much of Sandi's time is devoted to writing having written more than twenty fiction and non-fiction books for children and adults. Her latest novel The End of the Sky was published in 2017. For the theatre Sandi co-authored the musical Big Night Out at the Little Sands Picture Palace Theatre (with Dillie Keane), the Shakespeare deconstruction, The Pocket Dream (with Elly Brewer) Charity Begins for Playhouse Live, Bully Boy and Silver Linings. Her adaptation of Treasure Island reopened the Leicester Haymarket Theatre in December 2018. In 2019 her adaptation of Mamma Mia the Party will open at London's 02.

Sandi is an activist for gender equality. In 2015 she co-founded the Women's Equality Party.

About Temple Live Entertainment

Established in early 2022, Temple Live Entertainment (TLE) is owned by Eventim Live and Idili Live Entertainment, as part of the Eventim Live promoter network. TLE is a producer and promoter of exceptional live events across multiple entertainment genres including West End theatre, comedy and classical music.