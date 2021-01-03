Comedian Lori Hamilton Returns To Online@theSpaceUK

Lori Hamilton will be returning to partner with theSpaceUK to present two new shows for the 2021 season of Online@theSpaceUK: The Corporate Knobs and Project Spudway. Hamilton joined theSpaceUK for their online festival in August to present her live, one-woman variety show The Silly and Unnecessary Variety Show, which can now be viewed online.

Hamilton is happy to participate in the project, "Doing an Online Fringe show is such a great way to stay creative in these crazy times. Thanks so much to theSpaceUK. I can't wait to partner with them once again for some more online fun and tomfoolery!"

Her two shows both have timely and important messages that are sure to strike a chord with audiences during these uncertain times.

Project Spudway is a continuation of her short film project, Potato Family, with illustrator and animator Montana Hall. It features lessons from Project Runway told through the eyes of animated potatoes. You'll see the first episode featuring fashion guru Christian Siriano's explanation of why we should design for all body types, not just the skinny French fry. Yams and hashbrowns add colour and flavour to the spud-tactic design show, complete with outtakes! TheLoriHamilton.com

The Corporate Knobs is a comedy variety show that gives you the TRUTH about work life. From How to Be a Bad Manager, Guess the HR Outcome, Real World Job Descriptions and Cat Co-Workers, you'll see the hilarious and very real world of life in Corporate America. TheLoriHamilton.com & landalor.com