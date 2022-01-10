Comedia Matt Pavich Releases Debut Comedy Album 'Wednesdays @ Bellevue'

In his debut comedy album, Matt Pavich tackles the stigmas associated with mental illness head-on with expertly crafted jokes.

Both hysterical and vulnerable, Matt looks inward to bring levity outward. Throughout the record, it becomes obvious Matt's poignant anecdotes aren't just addressing his own history with mental illness; his stories remind us how we are all collectively impacted by it.

Don't be fooled, though, "Wednesdays @ Bellevue" isn't all about mood disorders. Pavich, who has been performing for over a decade weaves through his unique-yet-recognizable relationships with a rawness and emotional element that only a Queens NY native possesses. And who knew bizarre food allergies, a MAGA mother, and growing up poor could be so gut-bustlingly relatable?

From beginning to end, in "Wednesdays @ Bellevue" laughter is served up by the spoonful in one of the most introspective and flat-out hilarious comedy albums in quite some time, proving that laughter is, in fact, the best medicine...oh, and also actual medicine.

"Wednesdays @ Bellevue", named for the karaoke night Pavich attended during a previous admission, is the second comedy release from new label, Pinch Records and is available everywhere you get music.