Colman Domingo Sets Directorial Debut with Hollywood Drama

Colman Domingo will be making his directorial debut with Scandalous, a new Miramax film about old Hollywood starring Sydney Sweeney and David Jonsson. According to Deadline, the film, which takes place in 1957, centers on the love affair between actress Kim Novak (Sweeney) and musician Sammy Davis Jr. (Jonsson).

Filming will begin after the completion of Euphoria Season 3, which, despite a troubled pre-production, is slated to shoot in 2025. Sweeney will also produce the film along with Tani Cohen and Bobby Rock. The script is by Matthew Fantaci.

Novak is known for her roles in films like Vertigo, Pal Joey, and Bell, Book and Candle. She and Davis Jr. fell in love after they both appeared as guests on The Steve Allen Show. The affair was taboo at the time, with segregation and racism still commonplace in the country and entertainment industry. Ultimately, both went on to find other partners. Davis, himself a trailblazer for Black artists, starred on Broadway in Mr. Wonderful and Golden Boy, the latter for which he received a Tony nomination.

Colman Domingo has been nominated for an Oscar, BAFTA, Tony-nominated, Critics Choice Awards, Independent Spirit, Gotham Awards, Lawrence Olivier, Drama Desk, Drama League and NAACP Image, and Black Reel Award. He was recently seen as “Mister” in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical The Color Purple along with the theater drama Sing Sing.

Domingo is known to Broadway audiences for acclaimed turns in The Scottsboro Boys, Passing Strange, Chicago, and as book writer of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. He has also co-produced the Pulitzer Prize-winning and Tony-nominated play Fat Ham.