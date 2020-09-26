Collective Creative Initiative, Broadway Dreams, and RWS Entertainment Group Brings 2-Days of Free Virtual Training

The 2-day event takes place on Monday, September 28 and Tuesday, September 29 from 10am to 6pm EST.

Today, leadership at London's Collective Creative Initiative and New York City's Broadway Dreams and RWS Entertainment Group announced that the three organizations are offering 2 days of free virtual training sessions led by Broadway professionals. The 2-day event takes place on Monday, September 28 and Tuesday, September 29 from 10am to 6pm EST. All sessions are available on YouTube.

The initiative is a special offering from the London-based organization Collective Creative Initiative (CCI) which was launched by British casting directors Pearson Casting as an effort to bring performers and industry experts together while they are unable to work due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In June, Pearson's concept was funded by the UK's innovation agency, Innovate UK. The initiative provides up to six hours of classes a day streamed five days a week on YouTube, and features workshops, industry Q&A's and masterclasses for aspiring performers and those already working in the theatre, art and entertainment industry. Since its launch in June, the initiative has had more than 70k views while almost 4,000 people have signed up to the initiative's dedicated YouTube channel.

The Broadway Takeover allows CCI to expand its teaching offerings to audiences and to collaborate with New York City-based partners, Broadway Dreams Foundation and RWS Entertainment Group. Together, the three organizations have combined resources to create a dynamic event with a full roster of talent. "Bringing CCI and Broadway Dreams together was a perfect union," states Ryan Stana, Founder and CEO of RWS Entertainment Group, "I knew that the three of us could combine forces to bring practical workshops and seminars to our industry to continue to help our performers hone their craft even in the midst of COVID-19."

"We are delighted to be partnering with RWS Entertainment Group and Broadway Dreams for this exciting 'takeover.' Our vision since the launch of CCI in June has been to take free training and support out to the industry worldwide, offering opportunity and inspiration to those who have a love for the Arts, at this difficult time. We are blessed to be able to collaborate with RWS and Broadway Dreams to utilize all of our resources to create such a meaningful event," says Rosie Pearson of Pearson Casting.

The Broadway Dreams Foundation, which continues to foster a growing international presence worldwide by holding regular international residencies in Germany, Russia, Canada, and New Zealand, is "thrilled to be collaborating with CCI and RWS for this exciting 2-days of programming. I believe that deepening ties with the incredible arts education community of the United Kingdom is central to the development of our organization, says Founder and President of Broadway Dreams, Annette Tanner.

Classes range from acting advice and tips, singing workshops, dance and exercise to legal issues, accountancy wellbeing. An online library of the classes is available for one month after broadcast and currently includes more than a hundred hours of sessions ranging from Writing a Solo Show, Looking at Performance in Shakespeare, Guided Meditation, Essential Accountancy, Contemporary Dance Improvisation, Film, Commercial and TV Casting, Vocal Warm-Up sessions and dozens of Q&A's.

