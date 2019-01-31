Clive Owen And Anna Gunn To Star In Tennesse Williams' THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA On the West End

it has been announced that actor Clive Owen will return to the stage for the first time in almost two decades to star in a rare revival of the Tennessee Williams' drama The Night of the Iguana on London's West End.

Owen is set to star opposite Emmy Award-winner Anna Gunn (Breaking Bad), veteran actress Lia Williams, and stage legend Julian Glover. James Macdonald will direct.

The production is set to begin performances July 6 at the Noel Coward Theatre, and will play a limited, 12-week engagement.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, February 5. For more information visit http://www.iguanawestend.com

The Night of the Iguana centers on Rev. T. Lawrence Shannon, a religious leader who has been defrocked for blasphemy and fornication, at the end of his rope. Working as a cut-rate tour guide in Mexico, he arrives at a ramshackle hotel, owned by his recently widowed friend, with a group of mutinous Baptist ladies in tow. Will the alcoholic Shannon come to terms with his failures among the misfit guests? Or will he spiral out of control?

