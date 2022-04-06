Classic Stage Company Announces One-Night-Only ASSASSINS Benefit Concert

Classic Stage Company announced today a one-night-only concert performance of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Assassins on Broadway to benefit CSC. Featuring the complete cast of CSC's hit 2021 production, the performance of Assassins will take place on Monday, May 9 at 7pm at The Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 West 43rd Street). Tickets go on sale on Thursday, April 7 at 1pm.

"After 12 weeks of sold-out performances of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Assassins, we had to end our run earlier than expected," shared Artistic Director John Doyle. "However, we've been granted a unique opportunity with this special benefit concert to bring back our original cast and allow CSC and the company to enjoy their deserved final curtain call. We hope those who loved the show (and those who may have missed it!) can join us in celebration of this landmark musical, and through their generosity help CSC continue its mission this season and beyond."

A journey through the dark side of the American dream, Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Tony-winning musical Assassins explores the lives of nine men and women who either killed (or tried to kill) one of the Presidents of the United States. From John Wilkes Booth to Lee Harvey Oswald and beyond, the stories of our country's most successful and would-be assassins intersect in unexpected ways, creating a powerful, yet unnervingly funny look at some of the most shocking moments in US history.

This concert performance will feature the entire cast of the 2021 CSC production, which was directed by CSC Artistic Director John Doyle and played 12 sold-out weeks at their home on East 13th Street. The cast includes Adam Chanler-Berat as John Hinckley, Jr; Eddie Cooper as The Proprietor; Tavi Gevinson as Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme; Tony nominee Andy Grotelueschen as Samuel Byck; Bianca Horn as Emma Goldman; four-time Tony Award nominee Judy Kuhn as Sara Jane Moore; Steven Pasquale as John Wilkes Booth; Tony nominee Ethan Slater as Lee Harvey Oswald/The Balladeer; Tony nominee Will Swenson as Charles Guiteau; Wesley Taylor as Giuseppe Zangara; three-time Tony nominee Brandon Uranowitz as Leon Czolgosz; and Brad Giovanine, Whit K. Lee, Rob Morrison, and Katrina Yaukey as members of the ensemble. Greg Jarrett will serve as Orchestrator and Musical Director with Sound Design by Matt Stine and Sam Kusnetz.

Tickets for the benefit concert will go on sale on Thursday, April 7 at 1pm ET at classicstage.org. Tickets will be priced at $50, $100, $250, $500 and $1,000.

This benefit concert is sponsored, in part, by: Lynn & Mark Angelson; Finley & Patrick Shaw; Therese F. Steiner; Gail Stone & Matt Fishbein; and Myra Maultasch & Adam Sherman.

The Stephen Sondheim Theatre is operated by Roundabout Theatre Company. Though it is being performed at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, this event is not a Roundabout Theatre Company production.



Classic Stage Company (CSC) is committed to reimagining classic stories for contemporary audiences. It is a home for New York's finest established and emerging artists to grapple with great works of the world's repertory that speak directly to the issues of today.

In 1967, director Christopher Martin founded CSC Repertory in a 100-seat theater at Rutgers Presbyterian Church on West 73rd Street. Following short stints in small spaces, CSC grew to the point where it needed a permanent home. In 1973, the theater moved to its present premises on 13th Street, an intimate space that was formerly an East Village carriage house.

In the 55 years since, CSC has become a leading Off-Broadway theater that is a home for new and established artists, as well audiences seeking epic stories intimately told. Productions have been cited by all major Off-Broadway theater awards including the Obie, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, and the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Body of Work.