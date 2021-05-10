Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular Nov 17 in San Diego

Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular is the must-see holiday event of the season that will bring joy and excitement to The Magnolia this November 17th!

Come see the breathtaking performances - tickets are on sale now!

Treat your family to a VIP Experience and enjoy a red-carpet entry where you will be greeted by several members of Cirque Musica, a keepsake photo, plus each VIP ticket includes a $30 credit toward any Cirque Musica merchandise and a special edition VIP lanyard.

Audiences will be amazed by the acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks, and holiday cheer. The show blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today's greatest circus performers with the holiday classics we all love.

Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular is the perfect opportunity for the entire family to experience great holiday music while enjoying an edge-of-your-seat circus experience.

Create memories you will cherish forever at Cirque Musica Holiday Spectacular.

Click HERE to purchase tickets