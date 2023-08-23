Christopher Wheeldon to be Honored at Culture for One Fall Gala

The fundraising dinner at The Edison Ballroom on Monday, September 18 from 6 to 10 pm.

Aug. 23, 2023

Christopher Wheeldon to be Honored at Culture for One Fall Gala

Culture For One, a non-profit organization that provides youth in NYC’s foster care system with experiences in the arts, will honor Christopher Wheeldon OBE, Director and Tony Award-winning choreographer, with the Culture For One Inspiration Award at a fundraising dinner at The Edison Ballroom on Monday, September 18 from 6 to 10 pm.

The event will also feature a performance by CFO Arts Scholarship recipients who are studying African dance at the Edge School of the Arts in Queens.

Funds raised will support the organization’s arts and culture programs which annually provide more than 2,000 youth (ages two to 26) in care with Arts Scholarships, Cultural Excursions, and Creative Arts Workshops.

Gala attendees will have an inside look at how Culture For One programs inspire creativity, create community, and introduce vulnerable young people to broader possibilities for their future.

For more information visit the Culture For One Click Here.


The Culture For One Gala is sponsored, in part, by Hauser & Wirth.




