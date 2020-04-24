Christopher Sieber, Drew Gehling & More Will Play BROADWAY JACKBOX Tonight!
Broadway Jackbox is back- this week with special guests Christopher Sieber, Drew Gehling, Solea Pfeiffer and Will Roland! Broadway Jackbox, produced by Andrew Barth Feldman and actor and Alex Boniello will continue to air on Tuesdays and Fridays at 6:00PM EST, raising money for The Actors Fund through donations from viewers.
Jackbox Games has been creating irreverent party games since 1995, best
known for their successful trivia franchise YOU DON'T KNOW JACK, the hit
Jackbox Party Pack franchise, Quiplash, Fibbage, Trivia Murder Party, and many
more. Each pack contains a variety of different games that might ask you to draw
weird doodles, write the best inside joke, or answer hilarious trivia questions.
There are hours of laughs in every pack! In addition to the players, the games
allow for audience participation in voting for the best answers, and sometimes
even competing. People can join by simply using the web browser on their
smartphone - no app needed! Visit jackboxgames.com for more information,
and go to jackbox.tv to play!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
A star-studded lineup has been announced for a special virtual concert in celebration of Stephen Sondheim's 90th Birthday, Take Me To The World: A Son... (read more)
Award Winning Actress Shirley Knight Dies at 83
Beloved actress Shirley Knight passed away from natural causes on April 22nd at the home of her daughter, Kaitlin Hopkins, in San Marcos, TX.... (read more)
Breaking: 2020 Drama Desk Awards Nominations- The Full List!
The 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards has partnered with 'Stars in the House' to live stream this year's Nominations. Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, the ... (read more)
National Theatre Announces FRANKENSTEIN With Benedict Cumberbatch and ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA Will Be Available to Stream
The National Theatre has announced the next two productions that will be streamed live on YouTube every Thursday at 7PM BST via the National Theatre's... (read more)
VIDEO: Original LEGALLY BLONDE Cast Reunites via Broadway Podcast Network To Benefit BC/EFA
Omigod you guys! Broadway Podcast Network will present a Legally Blonde a?' The Musical reunion, to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.... (read more)
VIDEO: Liz Callaway and Elaine Paige Sing A Virtual CHESS Duet!
Today, Broadway star Liz Callaway checked an item off her bucket list, taking up an offer from the legendary Elaine Page to perform a virtual duet on,... (read more)