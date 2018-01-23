Christian Slater, Lesli Margherita & More Will Take Part in THE SECRET OF MY SUCCESS Reading

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Universal Theatrical Group will hold a private reading of THE SECRET OF MY SUCCESS. Directed by Gordon Greenberg, the book is by Gordon Greenberg & Steve Rosen, with music and lyrics by Michael Mahler & Alan Schmuckler, and music direction by Wendy Bobbitt Cavett.

The cast for the reading includes: Christian Slater, Lesli Margherita, Chris Dwan, Lilli Cooper, Emily Skinner, Javier Muñoz, Lori Tan Chinn, David Rossmer, Priscilla Lopez, Levi Buksbazen, Courtney Balan, Josh Breckenridge, Kayla Davion, Alyse Alan Louis, Joey Taranto and Noah Weisberg.

Based on the Universal Pictures film, story by AJ Carothers.

A private reading will take place Friday, February 9 in NYC.

Universal Theatrical Group is the live-theatre division of Universal Pictures, currently represented by the record-breaking phenomenon Wicked, which is in its 15th hit year on Broadway. Additional credits include Billy Elliot, winner of 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical; Bring It On: The Musical; and the Broadway premiere of Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn with Roundabout Theatre Company. UTG most recently acquired rights to develop a stage musical based on the life story and music of the Bee Gees with Barry Gibb as executive producer, and is developing a new stage adaptation of the film Death Becomes Her, starring Emmy and Tony Award-winner Kristin Chenoweth.

