Chicago Theatre Companies To Require Audiences To Be Fully Vaccinated Or Provide Negative COVID-19 Test

A growing number of theatres (over 60 at press time) in Chicago will require audiences to be fully vaccinated or provide a negative test for COVID-19 in order to attend performances beginning September 1st, with the policy currently in place through the end of the year.

The venues will also require patrons to be masked.

"The health and safety of our patrons is our main concern. The theatre community was the first to close and the last to reopen and this has been a tremendous loss for the city of Chicago and the economic generator that the arts provide..." said Broadway In Chicago president, Lou Raizin to the Chicago Sun-Times.

The Broadway in Chicago policy is that audiences members will need to be masked and fully vaccinated with an FDA authorized vaccine in order to attend the indoor performances in all our Broadway In Chicago Theatres.

Audiences members must show proof of vaccination (either through electronic copy, photo copy or photo) along with photo ID at their time of entry into the venue with their valid ticket. "Fully vaccinated" means the performance date must be at least 14 days after the second dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, or at least 14 days after a single-dose vaccine. If unable to be vaccinated, guests may provide proof of a COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time, or a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within 6 hours of the performance start time.

No home tests will be accepted. This includes accommodations for children under 12 and people with a medical condition or closely held religious belief that prevents vaccination. The mask mandate will continue to be in place through December 2022; however, the vaccination requirement is only in place now through December 31, 2021.