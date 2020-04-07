#BwayWorldFanArt
Click Here for More Articles on #BwayWorldFanArt

Check Out Week 3 Submissions of #BwayWorldFanArt and Get Drawing For Week 4!

Article Pixel Apr. 7, 2020  

There are some insanely talented Broadway artists out there! Check out their artwork from week 3's favorite duos challenge.

This week's theme is: Musical Mashup! Take two of your favorite shows and imagine what would happen if they were mashed together!

We know being quarantined and social distancing can come with more downtime than we're used to, so why not spend it drawing? We'll be rounding up some of our favorite submissions each week and sharing them on our site and social channels!

Get to drawing!

While you're at it, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook!

| #BwayWorldFanArt | 3rd Week: fave duo. Digital painting and Fan Art of Christine Daaè and Erik. I reinvented the mask making it look like happy and choose to made a smiley Phantom. I imagine what the two characters would look like if married. Who else, like me, wondered an happy ending for Erik? ? Swipe to see the details of Erik and the dress. . . . . @officialbroadwayworld @phantombway @playbill @andrewlloydwebber @procreate @phantomopera @crawdady21 @meghanpicerno @jeremystolle @gmightymills @pauladamschaefer @erynlecroy @aliewoldt @joshpiterman @kelly.s.mathieson @adamrlew @bronsonbiz @rachelannemooreofficial @thebenforster @amy_manford @officialsierraboggess @claire_lyon @jroxmouth @killiandonnelly1984 @fred.silveira @linaamendes @ivanozhogin @elenabahtiyarova . . . . #thephantomoftheopera #phantomoftheopera #bwayworldfanart #phantombway #phantomlondon #broadway #westend #andrewlloydwebber #musicaltheatre #phanart #fanart #fanartfriday #musicofthenight #christinedaae #raouldechagny #erikdesler #illustration #illustrator #procreate #scketch #portrait #art #fandom #drawing #sketch #artistoninstagram #photoshop #sketchbook

A post shared by Federica Grazioli (@the_icablu_art) on Apr 5, 2020 at 1:54am PDT



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

AMC Theaters May Never Reopen Due to Credit Score Decline
According to The Wrap, AMC Entertainment's credit rating has gone down to CCC- from B, which takes the company from a?oehighly speculativea?? to a?oeD... (read more)

Andrea Bocelli Will Stream A Live Performance From The Duomo In Milan On Easter Sunday
On Easter Sunday, April 12, Italian tenor and global music icon Andrea Bocelli will give a solo performance at the historic Duomo, the cathedral of Mi... (read more)

Disney on Broadway's 25th Anniversary Concert Will Be Streamed to Raise Money For BC/EFA's COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund
The one-night-only benefit 'Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway' will be streamed to raise money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS'... (read more)

VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR; Encourages Fans to Submit Videos Singing Along
Andrew Lloyd Webber has taken to Twitter to perform a bit from Jesus Christ Superstar, in honor of Easter approaching.... (read more)

Broadway Jukebox: Get Whipped Into Shape with 50 Songs for a Broadway Workout!
Feeling on your own and wishing you were somehow outside again? Let us help! Stretch your muscles and get your heart pumping with our specially curate... (read more)

PHOTO: Corey Cott and Brother Casey Shave Their Heads For Charity
Broadway's Corey Cott and his brother, Riverdale's Casey Cott, have shaved their heads for charity!... (read more)