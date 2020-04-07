Check Out Week 3 Submissions of #BwayWorldFanArt and Get Drawing For Week 4!

Click Here for More Articles on #BwayWorldFanArt

There are some insanely talented Broadway artists out there! Check out their artwork from week 3's favorite duos challenge.

This week's theme is: Musical Mashup! Take two of your favorite shows and imagine what would happen if they were mashed together!

We know being quarantined and social distancing can come with more downtime than we're used to, so why not spend it drawing? We'll be rounding up some of our favorite submissions each week and sharing them on our site and social channels!

Get to drawing!

While you're at it, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You