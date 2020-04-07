Check Out Week 3 Submissions of #BwayWorldFanArt and Get Drawing For Week 4!
There are some insanely talented Broadway artists out there! Check out their artwork from week 3's favorite duos challenge.
This week's theme is: Musical Mashup! Take two of your favorite shows and imagine what would happen if they were mashed together!
We know being quarantined and social distancing can come with more downtime than we're used to, so why not spend it drawing? We'll be rounding up some of our favorite submissions each week and sharing them on our site and social channels!
Get to drawing!
While you're at it, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook!
Spongebob and Patrick ?⭐️ @thespongebobmusical @thedannyskinner @thebeaubradshaw @ethanslater @lorenzo_m_pugliese #art #watercolors #metallicwatercolor #watercolorpencils #pencil #spongebob #spongebobsquarepants #patrick #patrickstar #bff #bffs #spongebobmusical #spongebobthemusical #spongebobbroadway #spongebobtour #broadway #broadwayfanart #fanart #bwayworldfanart
A post shared by @ purpleroses_art on Mar 25, 2020 at 2:02pm PDT
I really have been changed for good. Here are my two favorite witches, once again reunited. Hope U like it. ? @amandajanecoop ? @jessicavosk ? @wicked_musical #wicked #wickedfanart #playbillfanart #bwayworldfanart
A post shared by Paula vidiella (@paulavidiella) on May 1, 2019 at 9:48am PDT
Marvin and Whizzer of Falsettos #quarantineart #bwayworldfanart #favoriteduo
A post shared by Aeo2.0 (@scribblesofae0ren) on Apr 1, 2020 at 2:13am PDT
#bwayworldfanart favorite duo - no one else comes close ❤️ @norbert_leo_butz @officialsherierenescott
A post shared by Laureen Klapka (@lkdoxie) on Mar 31, 2020 at 7:17pm PDT
#BWAYWORLDFANART : Favorite Duo @kelliohara and @matthewmorrison are my favorite Bway Duo I so wish I could have seen them in ' Light in the Piazza '. These are my pastel and/or colored pencil drawings of Matt and Kelli. #matthewmorrison #kelliohara #LightinthePiazza #coloredpencil #pasteldrawing @broadwaycom #BroadwayWorld @officialbroadwayworld
A post shared by Diane Granger (@dbg431) on Mar 31, 2020 at 6:25pm PDT
Yes I do! Yes I do! ? (My entry for #bwayworldfanart ?) • #beetlejuice #thewholebeingdeadthing #saymyname #alexbrightman #neitherworld #draw #dibujos #dibujando #dibujodigital #dibujantes #drawing #drawings #ilustration #ilustracióndigital #digitalilustration #digitalart #art #arte #sophiaannecaruso #paintanddraw #artistsoninstagram #practice #sketch #workinprogress #artist #presleyryan #fanart #beetlejuicethemusical #lydiadeetz @beetlejuicebway
A post shared by ☆•RUTH•☆ (@ruth_draw) on Mar 24, 2020 at 7:51pm PDT
@officialbroadwayworld's next challenge is "Favourite duo" and the princes and their song "Agony" from Into the Woods is ICONIC so this is the piece I made! The next picture is what the art looked like before the disaster of trees I drew in in the background ? (the trees are supposed to mimic the setting in the Broadway production of Into the Woods) • • #bwayworldfanart #fanart #art #intothewoods #stephensondheim #musicals
A post shared by Leanne (@myth._art) on Apr 4, 2020 at 9:17am PDT
Day 323: "I will never leave you." #BwayWorldFanArt challenge this week is "favorite duos" and I just had to draw the iconic Emily Skinner and Alice Ripley as Daisy and Violet in Side Show! #365DaysOfArt #art #artist #artistsoninstagram #artoninstagram #digitalart #sideshow #broadway
A post shared by Jared (he/him) (@jaredrlopatin) on Apr 4, 2020 at 7:16am PDT
Elphaba and Glinda #popular #bwayworldfanart #favorite duo #week3 #defyinggravity #featuremeartists #art_daily #artdiscover #shiz #illustartionoftheday #picame #contemporaryart #contemporaryartcurator #delightgraphics #best_of_illustrations #dziewczynasołtysa #elphaba #glinda #wickedthemusical #wicked
A post shared by Maria Chiara Basile (@emmeci_illustration) on Apr 3, 2020 at 10:22pm PDT
Love is where we are??? @thelionking · · · #myart #mydrawing #fanart #thelionking #lionking #thelionkingmusical #thelionkingbroadway #broadway #musicalfanart #bwayworldfanart #playbillfanart #simba #simbaandnala #nala #musical #artofarielhsu #chihariel #artistoninstagram @thelionkinguk @broadwaymakers
A post shared by Ariel Hsu / ChihAriel (@ariel81331) on Apr 3, 2020 at 12:56pm PDT
"So... I was thinking of going on a secret adventure" Jesse and Winnie are the cutest friends y'all can @ me. Seriously, Partners in Crime. #bwayworldfanart @officialbroadwayworld #tuckeverlasting #tuckeverlastingmusical #tuckeverlastingthemusical #winniefoster #goodgirlwinniefoster #jessetuck #musicalfanart #broadwayart #characterdesign #conceptdesign #digital_art #digitalart #digitalartist #digitalartwork #digitaldesign #digitaldrawing #digitalillustration #digitalpainting #digitalportrait #onlineart #tabletdrawing #tabletpainting I did this after like two days of no sleep so even I don't know why Jesse looks like that. I also don't know how to shade but heyy what's new??
A post shared by the village idiot (@ripronnica) on Apr 3, 2020 at 12:30pm PDT
?Wait for me...? #springwillcomeagain #bwayworldfanart #hadestown #hadestownfanart #orpheusandeurydice #orpheus #eurydice #anaismitchell #greekmythology #theatre #musicaltheatre #musical #musicals #broadway #broadwaymusicals #theatre #theatredrawings #lovetheatre #theatrefanart#theatrekid #musicalfandoms #fandom #fanart #art #drawing #pencildrawing
A post shared by StageScribbles (@stage_scribbles) on Apr 2, 2020 at 12:28pm PDT
? Make people see how the world could one day be. It might come true if we take a chance ? #nailart #handpaintednails #naildesigns #nailingbroadway #broadwaynails #broadway #broadwaymusicals #theatre #musicaltheatre #fanart #painting #nyc #bwayworldfanart Made by @maddiejantzi
A post shared by Nailing Broadway (@nailingbroadway) on Apr 2, 2020 at 7:55am PDT
@zacharylevi and @krysta_rod from @firstdatebway my favorite broadway duo. For the #Bwayworldfanart challenge
A post shared by Kelea (@kelea_art_) on Apr 1, 2020 at 4:45pm PDT
favourite duo - the beheaded queens of Six the musical ? kinda didnt turn out the way i wanted it to but it's all cool ? [#sixthemusical #six #broadway #westend #millieoconnell #aimieatkinson #anneboleyn #katherinehoward #queen #queens #sixqueens #sixmusical #art #myart #theatre #bwayworldfanart] [@aimieatkinson @millieoconnell]
A post shared by totally not an artist (@fllowercrowns) on Apr 4, 2020 at 11:40am PDT
Week 3 for @officialbroadwayworld #bwayworldfanart ! This weeks theme was favorite duo, do I decide to do Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett! I love both the broadway show and the movie, but decided to draw the movie versions because I like their designs better, and I could find more references for them. • • • [Tags] #drawing #markers #markerart #copicmarkers #prismacolormarkers #sweeneytodd #sweeneytoddthedemonbarberoffleetstreet #sweeneytoddfanart #mrslovett #mrslovettfanart
A post shared by @ mayass.art on Apr 4, 2020 at 2:55pm PDT
| #BwayWorldFanArt | 3rd Week: fave duo. Digital painting and Fan Art of Christine Daaè and Erik. I reinvented the mask making it look like happy and choose to made a smiley Phantom. I imagine what the two characters would look like if married. Who else, like me, wondered an happy ending for Erik? ? Swipe to see the details of Erik and the dress. . . . . @officialbroadwayworld @phantombway @playbill @andrewlloydwebber @procreate @phantomopera @crawdady21 @meghanpicerno @jeremystolle @gmightymills @pauladamschaefer @erynlecroy @aliewoldt @joshpiterman @kelly.s.mathieson @adamrlew @bronsonbiz @rachelannemooreofficial @thebenforster @amy_manford @officialsierraboggess @claire_lyon @jroxmouth @killiandonnelly1984 @fred.silveira @linaamendes @ivanozhogin @elenabahtiyarova . . . . #thephantomoftheopera #phantomoftheopera #bwayworldfanart #phantombway #phantomlondon #broadway #westend #andrewlloydwebber #musicaltheatre #phanart #fanart #fanartfriday #musicofthenight #christinedaae #raouldechagny #erikdesler #illustration #illustrator #procreate #scketch #portrait #art #fandom #drawing #sketch #artistoninstagram #photoshop #sketchbook
A post shared by Federica Grazioli (@the_icablu_art) on Apr 5, 2020 at 1:54am PDT
Far Too Many Notes for My Taste! • Throwing it back to one of my original #phantomoftheopera pieces for the #broadwayworldfanart challenge! • Favorite Duo! Mssrs André and Firmin! • • • #bwayworldfanart @officialbroadwayworld @phantombway @phantomopera @phantomtour @phantomgreece #primadonna #phantomoftheopera #poto #illustration #broadway #fanart
A post shared by MaggieBee Art ? (@maggiebeedesigns) on Apr 5, 2020 at 2:11am PDT
Wow I'm late this time..? so this weeks entry for #bwayworldfanart ... This weeks theme is "favorite duo"♥️ and I know I've drawn them before, but sooorrryyy... fav duo!! Roger and Carmen from the Producers ♥️ can't help it. And they need more fanart! I love them ? The musical with a better pair has yet to be written! So I've gotta spread little reminders of them around the internet ? #artoftheday #art #artist #artwork #artwork #sketch_daily #sketchbook #illustration #digitalart #ipadpro #ipadart #procreate #fanart #theproducers #broadway #musical #musicaltheatre #carmenghia #rogerdebris #rogerbart #garybeach #keepitgay
A post shared by Franscesca Lane (@lobbylane) on Apr 5, 2020 at 7:08pm PDT
Lydia and Beetlejuice! - - - {tags} #beetlejuice #beetlejuicebroadway #bwayworldfanart #beetlejuicebeetlejuicebeetlejuice #beetlejuicebway #lydiadeetz #broadway #sketchbook #theatre #teatro #fanart #beetlejuicefanart #bway #bianyomarkers #bianyo #art #quarantineart #broadwayfanart #copicmarkers #copic #markers #alchoholmarkers #artistsoninstagram #artgram #alexbrightman #presleyryan #musicaltheatre #musicals #broadwaymusical #lydia
A post shared by Savannah (@savannah.arts) on Apr 5, 2020 at 9:53am PDT
#redraw from last year! @raminkarimloo @officialsierraboggess (I messed up on the mask a bit oops) #phanart #bwayworldfanart
A post shared by Katie Gomes (@ktg_draws) on Apr 4, 2020 at 5:03pm PDT
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
According to The Wrap, AMC Entertainment's credit rating has gone down to CCC- from B, which takes the company from a?oehighly speculativea?? to a?oeD... (read more)
Andrea Bocelli Will Stream A Live Performance From The Duomo In Milan On Easter Sunday
On Easter Sunday, April 12, Italian tenor and global music icon Andrea Bocelli will give a solo performance at the historic Duomo, the cathedral of Mi... (read more)
Disney on Broadway's 25th Anniversary Concert Will Be Streamed to Raise Money For BC/EFA's COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund
The one-night-only benefit 'Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway' will be streamed to raise money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS'... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR; Encourages Fans to Submit Videos Singing Along
Andrew Lloyd Webber has taken to Twitter to perform a bit from Jesus Christ Superstar, in honor of Easter approaching.... (read more)
Broadway Jukebox: Get Whipped Into Shape with 50 Songs for a Broadway Workout!
Feeling on your own and wishing you were somehow outside again? Let us help! Stretch your muscles and get your heart pumping with our specially curate... (read more)
PHOTO: Corey Cott and Brother Casey Shave Their Heads For Charity
Broadway's Corey Cott and his brother, Riverdale's Casey Cott, have shaved their heads for charity!... (read more)