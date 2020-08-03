Check Out Six Midtown Restaurants Committed to Staying Open in 2020
A number of Midtown restaurant owners are committed to staying open to keep their neighborhoods vibrant and not boarded up while providing New Yorkers with the perfect excuse to head back to Midtown even if their offices are closed and Broadway's lights are dimmed.
Below are six Midtown restaurants that currently offer outdoor dining, takeout and delivery.
Sushi Lab Rooftop (132 W. 47th Street) at The Sanctuary Hotel in Midtown offers guests a creative spin on traditional sushi from Executive Chef Frankie Chen. The restaurant features Japanese small plates, along with creative Nigiri, Sashimi and Maki sushi. Of course the star of the show is the omakase experience, utilizing only the freshest ingredients.
Haven Rooftop above the Sanctuary Hotel (132 W. 47th Street) in Midtown is open for diners to escape to. Haven offers delicious food and craft cocktails. Favorites include sliders, tuna tartare, and Buffalo wings, Branzino and Steak Au Poivre with peppercorn sauce. Pair that with a Cloudtini or summer sangria for a truly elevated experience. Haven is open Monday - Friday beginning at 3pm.
Carnegie Diner & Cafe (205 W. 57th St.) in the heart of Midtown just reopened for outdoor dining and offers guests their delicious food rain or shine under decorated scaffolding. Menu offerings include an array of omelettes, breakfast bowls, pancakes, waffles, French toast, salads, burgers and triple decker sandwiches in addition to an array of desserts and drinks including frozen margaritas. The restaurant is open 9am - 9pm seven days a week.
Utsav (1185 6th Ave) is located in the heart of Times Square and features outdoor seating in front of the iconic Roundabout Theater. The Indian ala carte menu is available for lunch and dinner and includes options like Fish Tikka, a Filet of Bass with coconut sauce and fresh herbs, Tandoori Lamb Chops and more. The restaurant celebrated its 20th Anniversary this year and is open from 12pm-3pm and 5:00pm-9:30pm Monday - Friday.
Nerai (55 E. 54th Street) in Midtown East now has an expansive garden patio with 20 tables and over 50 seats for outdoor dining at lunch and dinner beginning at 11:30am daily. Indulge in dishes from Executive Chef Moshe Grundman like Shrimp Mikrolimano with tiger shrimp in a tomato ragu, Lavraki, Short Rib Yiouvetsi and Seafood Orzotto with octopus, shrimp and mussels.
Beyond Sushi has Midtown locations at 62 W. 56th St and 132 W. 37th Street (which will reopen this Friday for takeout and delivery) where you can find Executive Chef Guy Vaknin's signature vegan and kosher specialties including his take on a spicy tuna roll with the Spicy Mang, in addition to the Mighty Mushroom, Sweet Tree, Sunny Side, Pickle Me and Smoky Jack Rolls. His cuisine goes far beyond sushi too with signatures like his Fun-Guy Dumplings, Chipotle Seitan Skewers and the Nutty Buddy Rice Paper Wrap. Tables are offered at their W. 56th Street location for outdoor dining on a first come first served basis.
