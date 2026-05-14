CHESS and RAGTIME Casts, and More Will Perform at Chita Rivera Awards

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Presenters and performances have been announced for the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards, which will take place on May 18 at 7:30pm at the NYU Skirball Center.

Stage and screen icon Leslie Uggams will present the Lifetime Achievement Award to another stage and screen icon, Ann-Margret.

Bebe Neuwirth (Chicago), Charlotte d’Amboise (Chicago), Robyn Hurder (Smash), Jessie Mueller (Carousel), Kevin Csolak (Gypsy), Tilly Evans-Kreuger (The Outsiders), Desmond Richardson (Fosse), and more will also present throughout the evening.

There will be performances by the casts of Chess and Ragtime; Andrea McArdle (Annie), Michelle Aravena (Cabaret at the Kit Kat Klub), Samantha Pollino (Chess), Nicolas King (Disney’s Beauty and the Beast), and more.

Check out the full list of nomintions for the Chita Rivera Awards.

Also performing are the five finalists of Broadway’s Next Triple Threat, the new nationwide talent search honoring the memory of Chita Rivera and created and produced by the New York City Dance Alliance Foundation’s (NYCDAF). Broadway’s Next Triple Threat was created to support the next generation of artists who excel in dance, voice, and acting, something that Ms. Rivera was passionate about throughout her life and career. Selected from submissions across the globe—and following a competitive semi-final round of 15 performers—five artists now advance to the final stage of the inaugural program: Brett Barthelemy, 18 (from Aliquippa, PA) , Xenoa Campbell-Ledgister, 25 (from London, England), Greta Cardoza, 19 (from Milton, MA), Meghan Hoey, 25 (from New York, NY), Helena Padial, 21 (from Palisades, NY), and Jordan Cruz, 22, of Whittier, CA has been named as the swing/alternate. Finalists have been invited to New York City for an immersive weekend of mentorship and training from May 16–18, 2026, working directly with leading Broadway professionals. The experience culminates at the Chita Rivera Awards when the Chita Rivera Training Grant of $10,000 will be announced live onstage.

Tickets to the Chita Rivera Awards are available to the general public. The mission of the Chita Rivera Awards is to celebrate dance and choreographic excellence, preserve notable dance history, recognize past, present, and future talents, while promoting high standards in dance education and investing in the next generation.

Nominators considered outstanding choreography, featured dancers, and ensemble in shows on Broadway, as well as outstanding choreography in film, that opened in the 2025-2026 season. Nominations for the productions under consideration this season will be determined by the designated nominating committee. There are separate nominating committees for Broadway and Film. There is also an awarding committee for Broadway, which determines the final nominations that are received from the Broadway nominations committee.