Charlotte d'Amboise and Bianca Marroquín to Host the 2022 Chita Rivera Awards

Charlotte d'Amboise (Chicago; A Chorus Line) and Bianca Marroquín (Chicago; Fosse/Verdon) will host the 2022 Chita Rivera Awards, it was announced today.



The 2022 Chita Rivera Awards will be presented on June 20th at 7:30pm at the NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts (566 LaGuardia Place off Washington Square Park), and produced by Joe Lanteri, Founder and Executive Director of the New York City Dance Alliance Foundation, Inc. in conjunction with Patricia Watt.



Presenters for the Awards have also been announced. They include: Chita Rivera, Ben Vereen, Wayne Cilento, Desmond Richardson, Ashley Blair Fitzgerald, Dylis Croman and Rachel Zatcoff.



There will also be performances by hosts Charlotte and Bianca, Bebe Neuwirth, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, American Dance Machine for the 21st Century, STOMP, and dancers from the Pace University Commercial Dance BFA Program.



The mission of the Chita Rivera Awards is to celebrate dance and choreographic excellence, preserve notable dance history, recognize past, present and future talents, while promoting high standards in dance education and investing in the next generation.



At this year's Chita Rivera Awards, Tony, Academy and Golden Globe Award winner Joel Grey will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.



Nominators considered outstanding choreography, featured dancers, and ensemble in shows on Broadway and Off Broadway, as well as, outstanding choreography in film, that opened pre-Covid as well as in the 2021-2022 season. Nominations for the productions under consideration this season will be determined by the designated nominating committee. There are separate nominating committees for Broadway, Off Broadway and Film. There is also an awarding committee for Broadway, which determines the final nominations that are received from the Broadway nominations committee.

Awarding Committee

Chair: Sylviane Gold, Gary Chryst, Robert LaFosse, Donna McKechnie, Wendy Perron, and Lee Roy Reams



Broadway Nominating Committee

Chair: Wendy Federman, Melinda Atwood, Caitlin Carter, Gary Chryst, Jamie deRoy, Peter Filichia, Dr. Louis Galli, Jonathan Herzog, Jim Kierstead, Robert LaFosse, Joe Lanteri, Donna McKechnie, Mary Beth O'Connor, Wendy Perron, Lee Roy Reams, Andy Sandberg, and Randy Skinner



Off-Broadway Nominating Committee

Chair: Andy Sandberg, Maria DiDia, Jonathan Herzog, Deidre Goodwin, Scott Jovovich, Robert LaFosse, Michael Milton



Film Nominating Committee

Chair: Jonathan C. Herzog, Steven Caras, Wilhelmina Frankfurt, Grethe B. Holby, Mary Beth O'Connor, and Andy Sandberg





ABOUT Chita Rivera



A theatrical icon and one of Broadway's greatest triple-threat talents, Chita Rivera is one of the most nominated performers in Tony Award history having earned 10 nominations, won twice and received the 2018 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre.