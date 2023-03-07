Character Breakdown: WHITE GIRL IN DANGER Cast Unpacks Their Roles

Rehearsals are now underway for the World Premiere of Michael R. Jackson's new musical, White Girl in Danger. Whats the show all about? We're finding out in the latest edition of Character Breakdown!

The citizens of the soap opera town Allwhite face high-stakes drama and intrigue all the days of their lives. But Keesha Gibbs and the other Blackgrounds have been relegated to backburner stories of slavery and police violence for all of theirs. Keesha is determined to step out of the Blackground and into the center of Allwhite's juiciest stories. Can Keesha handle the Allwhite attention-especially from the Allwhite Killer on the loose? What role do the other Blackgrounds play in Keesha's Allwhite schemes? And just whose story is this anyway? Find out at White Girl in Danger.

"Keesha Gibbs is the protagonist of the story," explained Latoya Edwards. "Essentially she has lived her life on an never-ending loop of playing stories within the blackground- slavery stories, police violence, marches for justice... She sees the wealth of range that the all-white characters get to play within their stories. She wants that for herself and so she sets out to become the center of an all-white story and comes upon a lot of outside factors that keep her from progressing within that goal."

Watch below as the cast upacks their roles and watch a full behind the scenes peek at the new show here!