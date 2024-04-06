Character Breakdown: THE OUTSIDERS Cast Unpacks Their Roles

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The boys are back in town on Broadway, where The Outsiders is now playing at at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, the hardened hearts and aching souls of Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade and their chosen family of ‘outsiders’ are in a fight for survival and a quest for purpose in a world that may never accept them. A story of the bonds that brothers share and the hopes we all hold on to, this gripping new musical reinvigorates the timeless tale of ‘haves and have nots’, of protecting what’s yours and fighting for what could be.

"The book is written in a first person perspective. Obviously, [Ponyboy]'s perspective of himself is one way, but then when you read 'That Was Then, This Is Now', which is not a sequel, but it the same world, Ponyboy is in it," explained Brody Grant. "How people see him when it's not first person is very, very different. So getting to play with that has been really fun."

watch as the cast unpacks their roles and find out even more about the new play here!