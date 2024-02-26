Video: Go Inside Rehearsals with the Cast of THE OUTSIDERS

"I joke that I try to fugue myself back into my 14 year-old state and look through the piece with 14 year-old eyes," said director Danya Taymor about her latest project, The Outsiders. "That's amazing to get to live in that space and remember how much we get changed when we are that age. How much things matter and mark us and shape us."

The new musical, with a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, arrives on Broadway soon, after having its world premiere last year at La Jolla Playhouse. It is based on the novel by S.E. Hinton and Francis Ford Coppola’s 1983 film.

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, the hardened hearts and aching souls of Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade and their chosen family of ‘outsiders’ are in a fight for survival and a quest for purpose in a world that may never accept them. A story of the bonds that brothers share and the hopes we all hold on to, this gripping new musical reinvigorates the timeless tale of ‘haves and have nots’, of protecting what’s yours and fighting for what could be.

"I can't believe it! This will be my first time being a part of the [Broadway] community," said Brody Grant, who will star as Ponyboy Curtis. "Broadway was a thing that I held onto very dearly early on. I found out a lot about my own identity and my love for art in general through Broadway. It's literally a dream come true."

Watch below as the full company meets the press and chats more about what the show is all about!