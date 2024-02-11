Character Breakdown: BROOKLYN LAUNDRY Cast Unpacks Their Roles

Brooklyn Laundry will open February 28 at New York City Center – Stage I.

By: Feb. 11, 2024

Now in previews at Manhattan Theatre Club is the world premiere of Brooklyn Laundry, written and directed by Pulitzer Prize winner John Patrick Shanley.

In Brooklyn Laundry, sometimes big things start from little things; in this case, a bag of laundry. Shanley’s latest is about three sisters and a guy who runs a laundry in Brooklyn, and the sometimes savage tricks life plays on them. Tragic and funny by turns, this story will remind you what is important in life... and the sorrow and joy of fully embracing adulthood. 

"Owen owns three laundromats and one morning his assistant quits and a young lady walks in who he has an attraction to," said David Zayas of his character. "They start talking about life and connect with one another." 

"Fran is so real, and innocent, and good. She's a little down in the dumps- I can certainly relate to that," explained Cecily Strong. "These past few years I have felt a little bit beaten down. It's nice to see her get to go through this journey."

Watch below as the cast unpacks their characters and find out more about the new play here!






