Chandra Wilson, James Pickens, Kelly McCreary, Kim Raver and More From GREY'S ANATOMY to Unite on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Paging the doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital! Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that some of our favorite Seattle-based surgeons will join them on "Stars In The House" on Thursday, January 14 at 8pm ET. The virtual event is to support The Actors Fund, for which "Grey's Anatomy" actress Chandra Wilson serves as a Western Council member. Wilson (Miranda Bailey) along with other stars from "Grey's Anatomy" including James Pickens (Richard Webber), Kelly McCreary (Maggie Pierce), Kim Raver (Teddy Altman), CAMILLA LUDDINGTON (Jo Wilson), Jake Borelli (Levi Schmitt), Chris Carmack (Atticus Lincoln), Greg Germann (Tom Koracick), Richard Flood (Cormac Hayes), and Anthony Hill (Winston Ndugu) will unite for a LIVE celebration of all things "Grey's," talk about filming the current season, honoring front line workers, and the importance of vaccination. They will even answer fan questions submitted via the "Stars In The House" social media pages ahead of Thursday's episode.

The reunion episode will stream exclusively on PEOPLE social platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, as well as on PeopleTV's Facebook and Twitter, and on the Stars In The House YouTube channel, and StarsInTheHouse.com, where fans may tune in to ask questions and donate to The Actors Fund for a chance to have their names read by the stars on air. And of course, in true "Stars In The House" fashion, no episode would be complete without live music!

"Grey's Anatomy" joins the incredible line-up of casts that Seth and James have brought together to sing, share stories, and raise money to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, including "Night at the Museum," "Scandal," "Knots Landing," "Melrose Place," "Frasier," "Family Ties," "The Waltons," "Glee," "30 Rock," "Desperate Housewives," "SCTV," "White Collar," "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," "Taxi," "Fame," and "Star Trek: Voyager;" plus iconic Broadway favorites "Spring Awakening," "Rent," "A Chorus Line," "Mamma Mia," "Les Misérables," "Urinetown," "Fun Home," "The Prom," and "The Full Monty." Jason Alexander, Wayne Brady, Lisa Kudrow, Ben Stiller, Chita Rivera, Kristin Chenoweth, Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond, Keala Settle, Randy Rainbow, Judith Light, Alex Newell, Leslie Uggams, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson, Peyton List, Patrick Wilson, Vanessa Williams, and Billy Porter are just some of the luminaries who have visited "Stars In The House" since the first show on March 16th. And often Seth and James remind their guests how important it is to keep in touch with loved ones during this social distancing and suddenly a surprise guest will pop up like Jon Hamm, Eric McCormack, John Lithgow, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Jessie Mueller, Iain Armitage, Rosie O'Donnell and Andrew Lloyd Webber!



As the creators and executive producers of "Stars In The House," Seth and James bring a masterful combination of music, storytelling and community to each episode, ensuring that the show goes on in viewers' homes even while performance venues across the world are closed.

"Stars In The House" airs new episodes Tuesdays-Saturdays at 8PM ET on its YouTube channel and starsinthehouse.com.