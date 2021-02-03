Celebrating Black History Month: Denzel Washington and Viola Davis Star in August Wilson's FENCES

Click Here for More Articles on Celebrating Black History Month

This February, BroadwayWorld is committed to celebrating the outstanding contributions that black artists have made to the American theatre. Join us for Black History month as we shine a spotlight on some of the most influential productions from Broadway's past. Today is all about the 2010 Broadway revival of Fences.

The first Broadway revival of Fences, starring Denzel Washington and Viola Davis, played at the Cort Theatre for 88 performances and won three Tony Awards- two of which went to its leading actors. Directed by Kenny Leon, it also starred Chris Chalk, SaCha Stewart-Coleman, Eden Duncan-Smith, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Russell Hornsby, and Mykelti Williamson.

The August Wilson classic is the sixth in Wilson's ten-part "Pittsburgh Cycle". Like all of the "Pittsburgh" plays, Fences explores the evolving African American experience and examines race relations, among other themes.

Watch scenes from the revival below!