Celebrate Women's History Month From Suffrage To Science With The Staten Island Museum

The Staten Island Museum marks Women's History Month with its current exhibition Women of the Nation Arise! On view now through June 20, 2021.

Discover the stories of women on Staten Island and across the country who took action on the grassroots level to create the momentum necessary for regional and national change to earn the right to vote.

Women of the Nation Arise! Staten Islanders in the Fight for Women's Right to Vote is open to the public Saturdays and Sundays, 12pm - 4pm.

Exhibition online at https://www.statenislandmuseum.org/online-exhibitions/women-of-the-nation-arise/

The Staten Island Museum is a founding member of the Women's Suffrage NYC Centennial Consortium, a collaboration of cultural organizations citywide to make connections between related exhibitions and programs that offer a fuller picture of the women's suffrage movement and its lasting impacts. For more, visit WomensSuffrageNYC.org.