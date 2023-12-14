Come celebrate Three Kings Day at the Children's Museum of Manhattan (CMOM), from Saturday, January 6 - Sunday, January 7, 2024! Three Kings Day is celebrated through many traditions worldwide, from Spain to Mexico, the Caribbean, and even Bulgaria and India. Explore some customs associated with this holiday as we find inspiration in family, storytelling, and extraordinary journeys. Sculpt bread out of clay and learn about the courageous camel. For more information, please visit https://cmom.org/cmom-programs/.

Kings' Bread Sculptures

Create a sculpture inspired by Kings' Bread, a traditional Día de Reyes treat. Learn about the traditions behind this uniquely shaped pastry and design a royal crown sculpture inspired by the bread's round shape and candied fruit decorations.

Saturday & Sunday, January 6 & 7 | 10:30 am - 4:45 pm | All ages| 1st Floor

Sculpting a Journey in Clay and Stories

Sculpt a journey of the Three Wise Men's magical trek using mixed media materials and delve into the significance of the gifts they presented: gold, frankincense, and myrrh.

Saturday & Sunday, January 6 & 7 | 10:30 am - 4:45 pm | All ages| 1st Floor

Caravan of Camels: Puppet Making

Camels are very important to Día de Reyes. Learn more about these amazing animals as you perform stories of travel and trade with your camel puppets.

Saturday & Sunday, January 6 & 7 | 11 am and 2 pm | Ages 4 & younger | 3rd Floor

