Celebrate SUMMERFEST 2020 on Jazzmobile TV

Jazzmobile SUMMERFEST2020 launched on August 8thand over 3,000 viewers tuned in for Great Jazz on the Great Hill presented in partnership with the Central Park Conservancy. Recorded LIVE in Central Park, Alyson Williams, the George Gee Swing Band and Jeremy Pelt gave the first live performance in Central Park since the March 15 "Pause" in New York City. GJGH was the first of 16 premieres (presenting over 100 artists) and began the 56th season of New York City's longest running jazz festival, SUMMERFEST, demonstrating that the festival and Jazzmobile are going strong! Thousands enjoyed performances by straight-ahead, swing, blues, salsa, Afro-Latin concerts and more wherever they were, seeing for themselves that Jazzmobile honored its commitment to the community by not cancelling this pioneering festival that remained free, especially during the Pandemic.

Jazzmobile's SUMMERFEST2020 continues a cultural legacy that began in 1964 by pianist, composer, educator and NEA Jazz Master, Dr.Billy Taylor, along with philanthropist and arts administrator, Ms. Daphne Arnstein, with saxophonist, composer, educator and NEA Jazz Master, Jimmy Heath. This iconic summer concert series is the longest continuous running jazz festival in New York City. SUMMERFEST2020 On Demand is also free.

Jazzmobile once again collaborated with the Greater Harlem Chamber of Commerce| Harlem Week, a week-long celebration of African American art, culture and economic development that included the premiere of the HMF | Harlem Music Festival, sponsored by the West Development Corporation. All of this was possible thanks to our very generous donors The Louis Armstrong Educational Foundation, NYC Culture|The Department of Cultural Affairs, HCDC|Harlem Community Development Corporation; West Harlem Development Corporation; UMEZ|Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone; Con Edison; The William Edward Estate|Dr. Billy Taylor and Individual Donors.

All SUMMERFEST2020 On DemandConcerts (now through October 31) are free. Check out the Brochure with direct links to the Artist's Studio on JZM.TV.

For updates on Jazzmobile, future programming and to DONATEto support our programs go to www.jazzmobile.org.

Jazzmobile was founded by National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Master Dr. Billy Taylor, Philanthropist and Arts Administrator, Ms. Daphne Arnstein with NEA Jazz Master Jimmy Heath in 1964. It is the oldest not for profit organization created with a mission just for Jazz. Jazzmobile's mission is to present, preserve, promote and propagate America's classical music Jazz.

For 56 years we have been presenting world class musicians and clinicians, further developing the pioneering free quality jazz programs started by our founders. They are - SUMMERFEST (NYC's longest running jazz festival); and for decades we have brought free programs to underserved neighborhoods in all five boroughs, on city streets and in city park; SJW|Saturday Jazz Workshops have provided theory classes and performance training from young students, to emerging performers for over 50 years training "the next" generation of jazz artists be they professionals or hobbyists. For the non musician we offer "Jazz in The First Person," a series of lecture demonstrations designed to introduce jazz music as a music appreciation course for toddlers to seniors. Jazzmobile's education programs were all designed to be mobile, and like our core performance programs are free to our students and audience making them also accessible to underserved communities.

Similar organizations, large and small, continue to emulate our core programs - Jazz at Lincoln Center, the (former) Thelonious Monk Institute, The Jazz Program at the Kennedy Center (co-founded by Dr. Billy Taylor) to name just three. Over the years Jazzmobile and our programs have toured nationally and internationally - thanks to corporate and government support.

Next for Jazzmobile is a move into its new offices in the National Urban League Center on West 125th Street scheduled to open by 2024. Our new location will enable us to continue to expand our core and new programs such as our on-line education and performance programs. Jazzmobile will also be one of the art and culture organizations in residence at the Victoria Theater Center, scheduled to open by 2021. Both are located in Central Harlem on West 125thStreet.

