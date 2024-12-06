Celebrate New Year's Eve with Jazzmeia Horn, Johnathan Blake and More at SMOKE Jazz Club

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



SMOKE’s year-end Coltrane Festival “Countdown 2025” will converge with SMOKE’s annual New Year’s Eve Celebration, a perennially popular night of music and revelry. And, this year features one of its best lineups, the Countdown 2025 All-Stars, featuring vocalist Jazzmeia Horn, saxophonist Vincent Herring, pianist Cyrus Chestnut, bassist Yasushi Nakamura, and drummer Johnathan Blake, who will combine their considerable musical talents to ring in the New Year. A special holiday prix-fixe menu and a festive atmosphere will complement the celebration.

Chestnut, Nakamura, and Blake are reunited with Herring from his celebrated 2021 album Preaching to the Choir, which NPR’s Fresh Air said: “is aimed at folks who like their jazz with a dollop of swing, rhythm, and blues feeling, music steeped in the African American vernacular and played by a soloist with swagger.” These four instrumentalists know how to deliver a good time, and augmented by the great Jazzmeia Horn; they will, of course, do just that.



Two Seatings:

7:00 p.m. includes 4-course holiday dinner and one show ($250 + tax & tip)

9:30 p.m. includes 4-course holiday dinner, two shows, midnight celebration with prosecco champagne toast, hats & noise makers ($350 plus tax & tip)

Where: SMOKE Jazz Club, 2751 Broadway (between 105/106th Streets), New York, NY, Train: 1 to 103rd Street.



