Celebrate Five Years Of Valentine's Day Shows With Matthew Liu at Rockwood Music Hall

For a 5th year in a row, singer-storyteller and bona-fide sweetheart Matthew Liu puts it all out there in a Valentine's Day show made up of your favorite pop songs, Broadway numbers, RnB tunes as well as his original music - and oh so many stories. Whether you've been devotedly attending every year or you're looking for something fun to do for Valentine's Day, all are invited to come and be known as Matthew sings and shares what he's learned and learning these past five years. If you're single or a couple or a throuple or more, calling all friends old and new: here's to celebrating the last five Valentine's Day "flings" together, wherever the journey's taken you on Tuesday, February 14th at 7PM at 196 Allen St, New York NY 10002.

After starring as Song Liling in Woodstock Playhouse's M. Butterfly and being seen in multiple Off-Broadway shows, Matthew is pleased to return to the cabaret stage with a show celebrating love and loss, experience and courage. Matthew's first Valentine's Day show was a result of finally and determinedly making an event out of otherwise lonely Valentine's Days and played to a packed house in a crammed Juilliard School Lounge. Since then, he has religiously produced and performed a show every February 14th and vows to do so every single Valentine's Day onward. This year's show will feature greatest hits from the past four shows as well as new songs with Matthew's signature twist and voice that, when given a mic and a piano, make him unstoppable. The night's special guests include Sarah Nandola (Nightclub Cantata), Joey Chang of Impromptuo and Moving Orchestra, and Xu Cheng accompanying on piano. This event is free but there will be options for either cash or online giving. A suggested amount: $5 - in honor of 5 years!

WHEN: 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 14, 2023

WHERE: Rockwood Music Hall Stage 2, 196 Allen St, New York NY 10002

HOW MUCH: Free - 1 drink minimum standing or 2 drink minimum seated