Celebrate Asian Heritage Month With CRAZY WOKE ASIANS Virtual Comedy Festival May 8-10

CRAZY WOKE ASIANS, the always sold out comedy show and only ALL ASIAN comedy show at the World Famous Comedy Store presents a VIRTUAL COMEDY FESTIVAL on the meeting app ZOOM, streaming on LIVE on Facebook, Youtube and Instagram.

PARTNERING WITH ASIANS NEVER DIE, RICEFEED, UNEXPECTED PRODUCTIONS IN SEATTLE, AND APT 503 LOUNGE, CWA Virtual Comedy Festival showcases over 90 comedians, singers, rappers and musicians. The shows range from stand- up comedy acts, karaoke party with lightning round of woke Q&A, live musical performances, sketch comedy & musical comedy performances to dance party for ALL AGES, improvisation, yoga and meditation workshops.

CWA has SOLD OUT SHOWS at The Comedy Store, Ice House Comedy Club, Santa Monica Playhouse, SOLD OUT TOUR IN SEATTLE at Laughs Comedy Club, Unexpected

Productions, Comedy on Broadway. CWA has been featured in the Seattle Times, San Diego Union Tribune, King 5 New Day Northwest, Broadway World, Asian Journal, Sing Tao News, Mochi Magazine and The Philippine News.

Each night will feature 21 to 35 performers from Los Angeles, San Diego, Bay Area, New York, Seattle, Florida, Montana, Mississippi, Australia and Canada. Each show is 1 to 1.5 hours in length. A portion of ticket sales is donated to Guardians of the Angeles Charitable Foundation (supplies Personal Protective Equipment to first responders and hospitals all over the U.S.) and the rest split among performers. There is a Festival Pass available for those who want to attend several (or all!) shows. Visit www.crazywokeasians.com for the full schedule and all the details!

WHO: Produced and hosted by Kiki Yeung (Asian Voices, Sweet and Sour Chicks, Comedy Store), the festival features comedians: Helen Hong (Just for Laughs, Silicon Valley, Parks and Recreation), Ron Josol (Kevin Hart's Laugh Out Loud, Just for Laughs), Andrew Orolfo (Late Late Show with James Corden), Mona Shaikh (Women's March SF, Laugh Factory Funniest Person World Competition), Peter Kim (Curb Your Enthusiasm, CBS Diversity Showcase), Tien Tran (CBS Diversity Showcase, Just For Laughs New Face), Eli Nicolas (Laugh Factory, Comedy Store, Improv Comedy Clubs), Jason Cheny (World Series of Comedy Winner, Tru TV), Rene Vaca (StandUp NBC winner), Ellen Acuario (Laughs Comedy Club, HBO's Women In Comedy), Lin Sun (Laugh Factory, Comedy Mavericks), Isak Allen (Seattle Intl' Comedy Competition, Comedy Store), Lukas Seely (Big Sky Comedy Festival, Hulu, Showtime), Ai Yoshihara (Gus Van Sant's The Sea of Trees) and more!

Karaoke party & lightning woke Q&A with: Mark Christopher Lawrence (NBC's Chuck, Pureflix), George Wang (George Lopez' Take Me Out), Rosie Tran (Last Comic Standing, Funny Fest, Seattle Intl' Comedy Competition), Kazu Kusano (CWA Solo Performance Festival Best of Fest, Vancouver Fringe Festival), and more!

Live music by Singer songwriter: MILCK (2017 Women's March, USA Today, HuffPost, NBC News), Pattie Lin (Kollaboration Showcase Finalist), rapper Jason Chu (Nite Market, Huffington Post, LA Times, Angry Asian Man), Chow Mane (Bay Area rapper/producer, Kollaboration), and more!

For reservations, please visit http://www.crazywokeasians.com (tickets can only be reserved ahead of time online, by venom @crazywokeasians or pay pal www.paypal.me/crazywokeasians on the day of show) We will send ZOOM meeting ID and Password to ticket holder.





