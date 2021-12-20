Cast and Dates Announced for SOUTH PACIFIC National Tour

Big League Productions, Inc. has announced the 2022 national tour of its innovative new production of one of the most beloved classic musicals of all time, Rodgers & Hammerstein's SOUTH PACIFIC. This Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winning masterpiece sets sail to 43 cities nationwide in 2022, after opening on February 7 in Lakeland, FL.

Love transcends the harsh realities of war and prejudice in this sweeping tale centered around two unlikely love affairs. Set on a tropical island during World War II, this timeless Rodgers and Hammerstein classic features some of the most beautiful music ever composed for the theater, woven into an inspiring story cherished the world over. Winner of 10 Tony Awards, the beloved score's songs include "Some Enchanted Evening," "I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair," and "There is Nothin' Like a Dame." The gripping story and the complex characters in Rodgers and Hammerstein's SOUTH PACIFIC transcend generations and speak to the dreamers among us who are searching for their own Bali Ha'i.

Big League Productions' 2022 national tour of Rodger's and Hammerstein's SOUTH PACIFIC stars Jared Bybee as Emile de Becque and Maris McCulley as Nellie Forbush. Catrina Teruel Clark is featured as Bloody Mary, with Woody Minshew as Lt. Joseph Cable, Guy Noland as Luther Billis, and Yuka Notsuka as Liat. The ensemble cast includes Joshua Beaver, Cory Betts, Branson Bice, Victoria Bost, Kyle Brace, Tristan Capilouto, Chris Carsten, Samuel Colina, Lilliana DeBoer, Maureen Duke, Blair Ely, Ed Gotthelf, Kate Gulotta, Nicole Rae Jones, John Katz, TJ Lamando, Darren McArthur, Ellen Mihalick, Alexa Poller, Libby Riddick, Camila Rodrigues, Peter Romberg, Paige Sabo, Michael Tomlinson, and Eduardo Uribe.

The story is based on James Michener's Pulitzer Prize-winning book Tales of the South Pacific, and features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II and a book by Oscar Hammerstein II and Joshua Logan. The Big League tour will feature dynamic multimedia video design by Jonathan Infante, direction by Jeffrey B. Moss, with choreography by Bob Richard. Scenic design is by Randel Wright, with costume design consultation by John Beltre, lighting design by Charlie Morrison, sound design by Don Hanna, orchestrations by Matthew Lowy and casting by Alison Franck.

Rodgers and Hammerstein's SOUTH PACIFIC 2022 Tour Dates:

Lakeland, FL | February 7 | RP Funding Center

Melbourne, FL | February 8 & 9 | King Center

Bowling Green, KY | February 11 | SKyPAC

Joliet, IL | February 13 | Rialto Square Theater

Sioux City, IA | February 15 | Sioux City Orpheum

Mason City, IA | February 16 | NIACC

Ames, IA | February 17 | Stephens Auditorium

Manhattan, KS | February 18 | McCain Auditorium

Overland Park, KS | February 19 | Yardley Hall

Pittsburg, KS | February 20 | Bicknell Family Center

Indianapolis, IN | February 22 | Clowes Memorial Hall

New Bedford, MA | May 22 | Zeiterion Performing Arts Center

For more information, visit www.SouthPacificNationalTour.com.