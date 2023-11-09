Cast and Creative Team Set for Holiday Production of AS YOU LIKE IT at Shakespeare Theatre Company

Shakespeare Theatre Company has revealed the cast and creative team for the holiday production of As You Like It, playing in STC's Harman Hall DEC 2 – 31.

Direct from its celebrated run at Vancouver's Bard on the Beach, Daryl Cloran's unabashedly romantic, Beatles-infused As You Like It is a no-holds-barred, fab comedy of Shakespearean proportions.

It's the 1960s and flower power, peace, and love are in the air. The free-spirited Rosalind is exiled from court and escapes to an alternative community, where everything is possible. Mistaken identities and mixed signals come together, melding the Bard's verse with the beloved music of The Beatles in what Vancouver Presents calls “one of the clearest renderings of As You Like It that you will ever see.” This tuneful take on Shakespeare's romantic classic offers “a total blast” (Chicago Tribune) for the holiday season, reminding us that in times of trouble, all you need is love.

Director Daryl Cloran explains his approach: “It is a love story that celebrates love in its many forms. From youthful romantic love, to the love of a mother and a daughter, to the belief that to get what we want in life, truly, all we need to do is love and respect each other – a belief that resonated as much in Shakespeare's time as it did in the sixties – and does today.”

Cloran and his cast of 23 actors/musicians tell the tale with “a little help” from their friends, The Beatles. Two dozen of the Fab Four's songs are integrated into the story helping characters express emotions when they can no longer be expressed by words alone.

The Production Sponsors for As You Like It are Dr. Mark Epstein and Amoretta Hoeber, Harman Family Foundation, and Dave and Patricia Vos.

JON BEAL+

u/s Mustachio, Assassin

REGIONAL: Chicago Shakespeare Theater: As You Like It; SS! Macbeth | Lyric Opera of Chicago: Macbeth; Faust; Bel Canto; Siegfried; Die Walküre; Das Rheingold; The Barber of Seville; Rigoletto; A Streetcar Named Desire. TV: Chicago, P.D. AWARDS: Joseph Jefferson Award for Fight Choreography, TimeLine Theater Company (Chicago). PERSONAL: Jon is an award-winning fight director and blood and gore designer | JonBeal.com.

HENRY BEASLEY*

William/Jacques de Boys/Assassin/Forest Lord #1

u/s Forest Lord Musician

TOURS: International: Canada: Louis Riel: A Comic Strip Stage Play; Birth of the CPR. INTERNATIONAL: Canada: Bard on the Beach: As You Like It; Julius Caesar | Rising Tide Theatre: Salt-Water Moon | Chemainus Theatre Festival: The Magician's Nephew; The Sound of Music; Grease; The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe | Gateway Theatre: Crazy for You | Vancouver Opera: Otello. AWARDS: 2013 OVATION! Award. PERSONAL: he/him | Henry is also a composer, sound designer, and playwright based out of Montreal and Vancouver | Training: National Theatre School of Canada: Acting; Capilano University: Musical Theatre | HenryBeasley.ca.

JACOB BRANDT+

u/s Touchstone

NEW YORK: Off-Broadway: New York Theatre Workshop: 1969: The Second Man (composer/performer). REGIONAL: The Huntington Theatre, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Weston Theatre Company, Bucks County Playhouse, Speakeasy Stage, Company One, New Repertory Theatre, Wheelock Family Theatre, Artistree Music Theatre Festival. FILM: Pinsky. TV: Dear Edward. PERSONAL: Jacob is an actor, musician, writer, and composer | His music has been featured on CBS Sunday Morning and his work has been supported by and/or performed at Ars Nova, New York Theatre Workshop, New York City Center, Joe's Pub, and others | Training: STC Academy: MFA in Classical Acting (Class of 2024); Harvard University: A.B. in Dramatic Theory and Practice; The Civilians R&D writers group | JacobBrandt.com.

Jennifer Copping*

Corin / Dame Frances' Attendant

u/s Audrey / Lady Danger

TOURS: North America: Les Misérables; Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. INTERNATIONAL: Bard on the Beach: As You Like It; Julius Caesar | Arts Club Theatre: Kinky Boots; The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime; Godspell | Dancap Productions: Jersey Boys | Mirvish Theatre: The Who's Tommy. FILM: The Cases of Mystery Lane; Krypto; Becoming Redwood; Rabbit; Mother of All Lies. TV: Alaska Daily; Devil in Ohio; Debris; Van Helsing. AWARDS: Leo Award (Becoming Redwood). OTHER: Artistic Associate at Mitch & Murray Productions | Directing credits: Snowflake; Zastrozzi: The Master of Discipline; Good People; In the Boom Boom Room. | Playwriting credits: Suicide Club; Round 8 (co-written with Robyn Ross). PERSONAL: she/her | Teaching: Langara College, Railtown Actors Studio | Instagram: @jennifercopping.

ANDREW COWNDEN*

Jaques / Le Beau

INTERNATIONAL: Canada: Bard on the Beach: Julius Caesar; Shakespeare in Love; The Taming of the Shrew; The Two Gentlemen of Verona; The Merchant of Venice; Othello; Romeo and Juliet; The Comedy of Errors; Love's Labour's Lost | Arts Club Theatre Company: Peter Pan Goes Wrong; The Sound of Music; Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol | Theatre Under the Stars: 42nd Street; How to Succeed in Business... | Royal City Musical Theatre: Anything Goes; Cabaret. PERSONAL: any pronouns | Training: The Canadian College of Performing Arts: Diploma in Performing Arts | @AndrewCownden@mastodon.social | AndrewCownden.com.

Ben Elliott*

Musical Director & Supervisor / Silvius / Forest Lord

REGIONAL: Chicago Shakespeare Theater / Milwaukee Repertory Theatre: As You Like It. INTERNATIONAL: Canada: Bard on the Beach: As You Like It; Julius Caesar; Macbeth; Romeo and Juliet; The Merry Wives of Windsor; Much Ado About Nothing; Richard III | Arts Club Theatre Company: Good People; Other Desert Cities | The Citadel Theatre: Matilda the Musical; Pride and Prejudice. AWARDS: Jessie Richardson Award (Merry Wives of Windsor), Sydney J. Risk Foundation Acting Prize, Winnipeg Theatre Award (Matilda the Musical), The Edmund Kean Sword Award (Bard on the Beach). PERSONAL: he/him | Ben is an award-winning performer and composer living in Vancouver with his incredible wife, Kori | Training: Studio 58; Langara College: Acting Program; Bishops University: BA in Philosophy | Instagram: @bendelliott.

JENNA HOCHKAMMER+

u/s Rosalind

NEW YORK: New York Theatre Festival: XoXo, Lord Byron. REGIONAL: University of Miami: Cabaret; Into the Woods. PERSONAL: she/her | Jenna is a D.C. based actor, singer, and dancer | Training: STC Academy: MFA in Classical Acting (Class of 2024); University of Miami: BFA in Musical Theatre | Instagram: @jenna.hoch | JennaHochkammer.com.

MATTHEW IP SHAW*

Mustachio

u/s Charles the Wrestler, Oliver de Boys, Assassin

NEW YORK: Off-Broadway: Elektra Theatre: The Video Games | Metropolitan Opera House: Gotterdammerung; Semiramide; Bohème; Otello; La Fanciulla Del West; Roméo et Juliette. REGIONAL: North Dakota Shakespeare Festival: Much Ado About Nothing | John DeSotelle Theatre: Cymbeline | Duende Theatre Company: The Last Days of Judas Iscariot. INTERNATIONAL: UK: Bingley Little Theatre: Love Song. Italy: Teatro Delle Due: A Midsummer Night's Dream. FILM: Lucille's Ball; Knights of Bloodsteel; Much Ado! TV: Supergirl; Exes and Ohs; MIDs. OTHER: Voice Over credits: Running Man; T-Busters; Lassie Come Home; Food Club. PERSONAL: he/him | Matthew is a multi-hyphenate artist from Vancouver | As an Asian-Canadian, Matt strives for equality in the arts and has made it his mission to foster a collaborative environment for all creators | Certified Fight Choreographer & Instructor | Training: Circle in the Square: Professional Program, Summer Workshop; B.H. Barry: Stage Combat; School Creative; Tarlington Training | Instagram: @matthew_ipshaw.

Jeff Irving*

Orlando de Boys

INTERNATIONAL: Canada: Shaw Festival: White Christmas; Cyrano de Bergerac; Man and Superman; Oh, What a Lovely War; Androcles and the Lion; Sweeney Todd; The Light in the Piazza; Maria Severa | The Citadel Theatre: As You Like It; Sweeney Todd; The December Man | Globe Theatre: Around the World in 80 Days; The Hound of the Baskervilles | Buddies in Bad Times Theatre: Tom at the Farm | Mirvish Theatre: The Sound of Music | Canadian Stage Company: Romeo and Juliet | DRI Collective: For Pops! | Tallman Productions: Brad's Brat | GG Company: Vivien's Socks. TV: Rookie Blue; Saving Hope; Christmas Lucky Charm; Murdoch Mysteries; Fargo; Country Hearts; Country Hearts Christmas. OTHER: Jeff has been an ensemble member of the Shaw Festival for 14 seasons.

KAYVON KHOSHKAM* Touchstone

REGIONAL: Chicago Shakespeare Theater: As You Like It. INTERNATIONAL: Canada: National Arts Centre: Twelfth Night; The December Man | Bard on the Beach: Othello; Macbeth; The Merchant of Venice | Arts Club Theatre Company: The Graduate. PERSONAL: he/him | Kayvon is a Canadian director, actor, producer, writer, and musician | He was born and raised in Saskatoon, SK | He is the current Artistic Director of Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan | Training: Canadian College of Performing Arts | Instagram: @kayvonkhoshkam.

SADIE KOOPMAN+

u/s Phoebe / Eleanor Rigby

REGIONAL: Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma: Rocky Horror Picture Show. AWARDS: National Musical Theatre Finalist. PERSONAL: she/her | Sadie is an actor, opera singer, and dancer | Training: STC Academy: MFA in Classical Acting (Class of 2024); Oklahoma City University: BM in Music Theatre and Vocal Performance | Instagram: @sadie.koopman | SadieKoopman.com.

ALEXANDRA LAINFIESTA*

Phoebe/Eleanor Rigby

INTERNATIONAL: Canada: Stratford Festival: The Miser; Henry VIII; Napoli Milionaria!; The Crucible; The Comedy of Errors | Bard on the Beach: As You Like It, Julius Ceasar; Neworld Theatre: Clean/Espejos | Electric Company: Anywhere But Here | Theatre Gargantua: A Tonic for Desperate Times | Puente Theatre: El Jinete: A Mariachi Opera. FILM: Love Hard (Netflix); Doomsday Mom (Lifetime). AWARDS: Jessie Richardson Awards (Clean/Espejos; Green Lake), Dora Mavor Moore Awards (A Tonic for Desperate Times), BC Lieutenant Governor General Arts and Music Award. OTHER: Canadian Latinx Theatre Artist Coalition: founding member | CAEA: National Councilor. PERSONAL: she/her | Alexandra is currently developing her first full length play Bella Luz | Teaching: Bard Education, Stratford Education, University of Victoria | Training: Canadian College of Performing Arts: Enriched Certificate; Studio 58: Diploma; University of Victoria: MFA in Creative Writing | Instagram: @alelainfiesta | AlexandraLainfiesta.com.

JENNIFER LINES*

Dame Frances / Dame Senior

TOURS: US: The Number 14. INTERNATIONAL: Canada: Bard on the Beach: Julius Caesar; Romeo and Juliet; Taming of the Shrew; Shakespeare in Love; Twelfth Night; The Tempest; Much Ado About Nothing; Anthony and Cleopatra; Titus Andronicus; Lysistrata; The Winter's Tale; The Comedy of Errors; The Merry Wives of Windsor | Arts Club Theatre Company: Teenage Dick; Forget About Tomorrow; The Real Thing; Hand to God; High Society; It's a Wonderful Life | Theatre Calgary: King Lear; The Great Gatsby; Beyond Eden | Vancouver Playhouse: Hello, Dolly!; A Little Night Music. TV: Yellow Jackets; The Night Agent; Resident Alien; The Whispers; Fringe; Killer Instinct; Da Vinci's Inquest. AWARDS: Two-time Jessie Richardson Award winner for Outstanding Performance. OTHER: Over 20 seasons with Bard on the Beach Shakespeare Festival. PERSONAL: she/her | Training: The University of Victoria: BFA in Acting | Instagram: @jen_lines.

Matthew MacDonald-BAIN

Oliver de Boys

u/s Orlando de Boys

INTERNATIONAL: Canada: Bard on the Beach: As You Like It; Julius Caesar | Arts Club Theatre Company: Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley. TV: Fringe; Motherland: Fort Salem. AWARDS: Jessie Richardson Award for Performance, Jessie Richardson Award for Sound Design (Of Mice and Men). PERSONAL: he/him | Matthew is an award-winning actor and sound designer from Vancouver, BC, Canada | Training: Studio 58 Theatre | Instagram: @matthewmacdb.

Norman Moses*

Adam / Martext

REGIONAL: Milwaukee Repertory Theater: Junk; As You Like It; The Three Sisters; Holmes and Watson; Wholly Moses | Goodman Theatre: The House of Martin Guerre | Skylight Music Theatre: The Music Man; My Fair Lady; Lady in the Dark; Little Me; The Cradle Will Rock | Next Act Theatre: Bloomsday; Room Service; The Real Thing | Milwaukee Chamber Theatre: No Man's Land; Present Laughter; Dear Elizabeth | Forward Theater: Or; Why Torture is Wrong and the People Who Love Them. TOURS: US: Disney on Classic; Broadway's Cabaret. FILM: Aswang. PERSONAL: Norman makes his home in Milwaukee, WI, with his wife, actress Carrie Hitchcock, and daughter, Kelsey Moses | In addition to his work as an actor, he has prepared taxes for other performing artists in the Milwaukee area and Midwest for over 25 years | Training: University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee: Professional Theatre Training Program (Inaugural class 1978-1981).

NAOMI NGEBULANA*

Celia

INTERNATIONAL: Canada: Segal Centre: Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors | Canadian Stage Company: Fall on Your Knees | Watermark Theatre: Educating Rita | Bard on the Beach: Julius Caesar; As You Like It. PERSONAL: she/they | Training: Guildford School of Acting: MFA in Acting; Randolph College for the Performing Arts: Musical Theatre Diploma | Instagram: @naonaimobar.

EVAN REIN*

Amiens / Hymen / Assassin

u/s Silvius

INTERNATIONAL: Canada: Bard on the Beach: Julius Caesar; As You Like It | Pacific Theatre: How the World Began | Globe Theatre: The Hobbit | Carousel Theatre for Young People: Peter Pan | Firehall Arts Centre: Yellow Fever | East Van Panto: Snow White and the Seven Dwarves. FILM: Blue Hour. TV: Under the Bridge; Heartland; Upload; Nancy Drew; Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist; Debris; Valley of the Boom; Sacred Lies. AWARDS: UBCP/ACTRA Award Nomination (Blue Hour), Leo Award Nomination (Blue Hour). PERSONAL: he/him | Evan is an avid meditator, Spanish language learner, and future motorcycle collector | Training: Studio 58: Diploma in Theatre Arts–Acting | Instagram: @evanrein.

CHELSEA ROSE*

Rosalind

TOURS: Canada: Th'owxiya: The Hungry Feast Dish. INTERNATIONAL: Canada: The Belfry Theatre: I Think I'm Fallin' | Bard on the Beach: As You Like It; Julius Caesar | Arts Club Theatre Company: The Sound of Music; Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol; Redpatch | Gateway Theatre: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat | The Cultch/Urban Ink: Les Filles Du Roi | Firehall Arts Centre: Only Drunks and Children Tell the Truth | The Virtual Stage: Broken Sex Doll | Fighting Chance Productions: Rent | Victoria Operatic Society: The Wizard of Oz; Grease. FILM: The Curse of Willow Song; Les Filles Du Roi; Stories that Transform Us; Kwi'ah; Th'owxiya. OTHER: Lead singer/songwriter of symphonic metal band Ophelia Falling. PERSONAL: she/her | Chelsea is an award-winning recording artist, actor, songwriter, and musician | Training: University of Victoria; Canadian College of Performing Arts | Instagram: @Ms.ChelseaRose | OpheliaFalling.com.

EMMA SLIPP*

Audrey / Lady Danger

NEW YORK: Off-Broadway: The Very Hungry Caterpillar. TOURS: The Very Hungry Caterpillar. INTERNATIONAL: Canada: Bard on the Beach: As You Like It; Julius Caesar; Macbeth | Arts Club Theatre Company: Sense and Sensibility; Redbone Coonhound; Noises Off | The Search Party: Stupid f-ing Bird; Bunny; The Father | Chemainus Theatre Festival: A Tiny Christmas Carol; Outside Mullingar; Silent Sky; Singing in the Rain | Western Canada Theatre: The Wizard of Oz | Persephone Theatre: Boeing, Boeing | Blackbird Theatre: The Rivals | Itsazoo Productions: Killer Joe (Jessie Award nomination) | Only Child Collective: Three Sisters (Jessie Award nomination) | Honest Fishmongers Collective: King Lear (Jessie Award nomination). AWARDS: Jessie Richardson Theatre Award (Bunny). PERSONAL: she/her | Training: Studio 58: Diploma in Theatre Arts (Acting).

ISAIAH TERRELL-DOBBS

Forest Lord

INTERNATIONAL: Canada: Bard on the Beach: As You Like It. OTHER: Co-Founder of the band Schwey. PERSONAL: he/him/anything | Isaiah is a theater newbie enjoying his first time in this exciting new environment | Training: Mike Kenny: Piano/Bass | Instagram: @zaiahzoundz | soundcloud.com/finewine | Zaiah.bandcamp.com.

MARCO WALKER-NG*

Charles the Wrestler / Forest Lord

u/s Forest Lord #1

INTERNATIONAL: Canada: Arts Club Theatre Company: Teenage Dick | Bard on the Beach: As You Like It; Julius Caesar. FILM: Love Hard. TV: Fall of the House of Usher; The Watchful Eye. PERSONAL: he/him | Marco is a Personal Trainer and has helped thousands across the world transform their bodies | Teaching: Fight Directors Canada; Capilano University | Training: Capilano University: Diploma of Musical Theatre | Instagram: @marcowalkerng | MarcoWalkerNg.com.

SAMANTHA WINTERS+

u/s Celia

REGIONAL: Downtown Repertory Theater: Much Ado About Nothing | Rubicon Theatre Company: Macbeth; Merrily We Roll Along; South Pacific; A Christmas Carol | Kingsmen Shakespeare Company: A Midsummer Night's Dream; Antony and Cleopatra; Twelfth Night; Measure for Measure | Shakespeare by the Sea: The Merry Wives of Windsor. PERSONAL: she/her | Training: STC Academy: MFA in Classical Acting (Class of 2024) | Instagram: @sammywinters.

SALLY ZORI

Forest Lord

u/s William / Jacques de Boys

INTERNATIONAL: Canada: Vancouver Writers Festival: As You Like It; Morag: You're a Long Time Deid; Da Kink in My Hair | Break Horizons: The Literary Cabaret (Music Director) | Elbow Room Café: Tomboy Survival Guide. FILM: Before We Were Told - A Baraka Rahmani Film (Composer). OTHER: Music Recordings: Aretha Franklin; Rana Mansour; Desiree Dawson; Windsor Symphony Orchestra; Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony Orchestra; Vivek Shraya; Shamik Bilgi; Bungalow. Sound System Design: Rumble Theatre, Caravan Farm Audio Walks. PERSONAL: they/them | Sally is a transgender Iraqi multi-disciplinary artist born in Baghdad, raised in the United Arab Emirates and different parts of Canada | They have been playing music since the age of 11 and are self-taught | Sally is a session musician and exploring different art practices such as visual art (video art), sound design, projection design, and film scoring | Training: University of Windsor: Film & Television | Instagram: @sallyzori | SallyZori.com.

Daryl Cloran

Director

REGIONAL: Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Milwaukee Repertory Theater. INTERNATIONAL: Canada: Bard on the Beach, Citadel Theatre, Arts Club Theatre Company, Theatre Aquarius, Theatre Calgary, Thousand Islands Playhouse, Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre, National Arts Centre, Shaw Festival, Tarragon Theatre, Theatre Calgary, Neptune Theatre, Firehall Arts Centre. South Africa: Baxter Theatre Center. Sarajevo: Bosnia-Herzegovina International Winter Festival. FILM: Late Fragment (National Film Board/Canadian Film Centre). PERSONAL: Daryl is the Artistic Director of The Citadel Theatre in Edmonton, Canada | He has built an international reputation for The Citadel which has included a feature in The New York Times and three Citadel-associated shows carrying on to successful runs on Broadway: Hadestown, SIX: The Musical, and Peter Pan Goes Wrong.

JONATHAN HAWLEY PURVIS

Choreographer & Fight Director

REGIONAL: Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Milwaukee Repertory Theater. INTERNATIONAL: Canada: Bard on the Beach: Romeo and Juliet; A Midsummer Night's Dream; As You Like It; Macbeth; The Taming of the Shrew; Shakespeare in Love | St. Lawrence Shakespeare Festival: Antony and Cleopatra; The Three Musketeers; Julius Caesar; Romeo and Juliet | The Citadel Theatre: The Silver Arrow; Shakespeare in Love; West Side Story; Romeo and Juliet; The Penelopiad; A Midsummer Night's Dream. PERSONAL: Jonathan is a fight director, actor, choreographer, and stunt performer.

PAM JOHNSON

Scenic Designer

INTERNATIONAL: Canada: Bard on the Beach: Romeo and Juliet; Done/Undone; Coriolanus; All's Well That Ends Well; Much Ado About Nothing; The Winter's Tale; The Merry Wives of Windsor; The Comedy of Errors; King Lear; Cymbeline; Hamlet; Twelfth Night; King John; Richard II; Titus Andronicus; Henry V; The Taming of the Shrew; A Midsummer Night's Dream; Macbeth; Measure for Measure; Richard III. AWARDS: Several Jessie Awards; Career Achievement Award.

CARMEN ALATORRE

Costume Designer

REGIONAL: Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Chicago Shakespeare Theater. INTERNATIONAL: Canada: Arts Club Theatre Company, Bard on the Beach, Globe Theatre, Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre, The Citadel Theatre, Electric Company Theatre. AWARDS: Four Jessie Awards. PERSONAL: Originally from Mexico, Carmen is currently based in ləkʷ̓əŋən and WSÁNEC Territories | Teaching: University of Victoria: Assistant Professor in Performance Design | Training: Centro de Cultura Casa Lamm: BFA Art History; University of British Colombia: MFA Theatre Design | www.carmenalatorre.com.

Gerald King

Lighting Designer

REGIONAL: Chicago Shakespeare Theater: As You Like It. INTERNATIONAL: Canada: Bard on the Beach: A Midsummer Night's Dream; The Taming of the Shrew; Shakespeare in Love | Verona Area Community Theater: Bad Parent; Kuroko | Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre/The Citadel Theatre/Arts Club Theatre Company: Matilda the Musical | Grand Theatre: Chariots of Fire | National Arts Centre: carried away on the crest of a wave | Vancouver Opera: The Flying Dutchman; Faust; Dead Man Walking; Evita | Arts Club Theatre Company: No Child | Kokoro Dance: Wabi-Sabi | Pacific Opera Victoria & Baumann Centre: Carmen.

ALISTAIR WALLACE

Sound Designer

INTERNATIONAL: Canada: Bard on the Beach: As You Like It | Touchstone Theatre: Ominous Sounds at a River Crossing; or, Another f-ing Dinner Party Play | Firehall Arts Centre: The Enemy; Opening Doors | Presentation House Theatre: So How Should I Be? Australia: Sport for Jove Theatre: No End of Blame | pantsguys/Australian Theatre For Young People: Punk Rock | New Theatre: Jerusalem. AWARDS: Sydney Theatre Award (Punk Rock); Sydney Theatre Award nomination (Jerusalem). PERSONAL: Alistair is an actor, producer, comedian, and sound designer.

Peter McBoyle

Original Sound Designer

Peter's renowned sound design work has been a central feature in productions at most of the major regional and commercial theatres in Canada over the past 30+ years. In the US he worked with companies based in New York, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, and Dallas. He spent over 26 years at the Stratford Festival where he designed more than 80 productions. His Broadway credits include Come Fly Away and Barrymore and he designed the American national tours for Sister Act and Catch Me If You Can among others. As an instructor Peter taught at Toronto Metropolitan University (formally Ryerson University) and Humber College. As a mentor he inspired and guided a generation of sound designers in the performing arts in Canada and the US. He holds a Bachelor of Music, and Masters of Music (Media and Technology) from McGill University. Home and anchor for Peter was Stratford, ON with his wife Meghan and daughters Ella and Beatrice—the value and importance of his work and legacy live on in this production which he was very grateful to have been involved in.

Rick Boynton

Creative Consultant

NEW YORK: Broadway: SIX the Musical. Off-Broadway: The Lucky Star; Ride the Cyclone; Othello: The Remix; Murder for Two. REGIONAL: Chicago Shakespeare Theater: The Notebook (world premiere) | TheatreSquared: It Came from Outer Space | Everyman Theatre: The Book of Joseph | The Old Globe: Sense and Sensibility. INTERNATIONAL: London/Germany/Edinburgh/South Korea/United Arab Emirates: Othello: The Remix | Edinburgh/Australia/London: Funk It Up About Nothin' | Johannesburg/Grahamstown/Edinburgh/Vancouver: Cadre (co-director). PERSONAL: Rick is the Creative Producer at Chicago Shakespeare Theater.

Shakespeare Theatre Company

For more than 35 years, the Tony Award-winning Shakespeare Theatre Company has dedicated itself to being the nation's premier classical theatre. Classical plays are realized best not by originalism but by walking the path Shakespeare himself followed, creating works that spoke to his own contemporary audience. We tell vital stories in audacious forms. We tell stories that are Shakespearean in the deepest sense, even {{ if (and especially when) they are not written by Shakespeare. By focusing on works with profound themes and complex characters, STC's artistic mission is unique among regional theatres: to bring to vibrant life groundbreaking, thought-provoking, and eminently accessible theatre.