Cast Recording of BRIGADOON Featuring Kelli O'Hara and Patrick Wilson Available Today

Lerner & Loewe's Brigadoon - New York City Center 2017 Cast Recording, featuring Tony Award-winner Kelli O'Hara and Patrick Wilson, is available in physical, digital and streaming formats today.

Brigadoon has book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe. Released to celebrate both the 70th anniversary of the original production of the show and the Alan Jay Lerner Centennial, the recording is based on the New York City Center (Arlene Shuler, New York City Center President & CEO) Annual Gala Production, which was directed and choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon, with Jack Viertel serving as artistic advisor. Brigadoon stars Kelli O'Hara, Patrick Wilson and Stephanie J. Block, and features The Encores! Orchestra led by Music Director Rob Berman. The CD package includes a 32-page booklet with lyrics, show photos, a synopsis, and liner notes. The album is produced by Lawrence Manchester, Rob Berman, Emily Altman and Kurt Deutsch. Order the album at http://smarturl.it/brigadoon

Before My Fair Lady and Camelot there was Brigadoon, Lerner & Loewe's transcendent romantic fantasy about the past, the present, and what it means to (almost) be in love. The classic 1947 musical, celebrating its 70th anniversary, follows Tommy Albright (Wilson), a jaded New Yorker who gets lost in the Scottish Highlands and stumbles into an idyllic town that only appears for one day every century. He quickly becomes smitten with the headstrong Fiona MacLaren (O'Hara) and makes an enemy of the rebellious Harry Beaton (Fairchild), bringing about a chain of events that could spell doom for the entire town.

When this production opened at New York City Center last year, it was hailed as "glorious and vehemently alive" by The New York Times, "a tour de force" by Newsday, "exuberant and gorgeously sung" by the New York Daily News and "ravishing and luminous" by Deadline. It was originally presented November 15-19, 2017.

The show stars Stephanie J. Block, Patricia Delgado, Sara Esty, Robert Fairchild, Rich Hebert, Jamie Jackson, Ross Lekites, Aasif Mandvi, Dakin Matthews, Kelli O'Hara and Patrick Wilson. The rest of the cast includes Mark Aldrich, Giselle O. Alvarez, Florrie Bagel, Callan Bergmann, Ward Billeisen, Peter Chursin, Peyton Crim, Christine DiGiallonardo, Rebecca Eichenberger, Anastacia Holden, Andrea Jones-Sojola, Jules-Romay Joseph, Timothy McDevitt, David Scott Purdy, Nicholas Ranauro, Lindsay Roberts, Shannon Rugani, Carly Blake Sebouhian, Lucas Segovia, Gabriela M. Soto, Madison Stratton, Emily Tate, Ron Todorowski and Nicholas Ward.

Ghostlight Records previously collaborated with New York City Center on cast albums such as Kurt Vonnegut's God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater (Premiere Cast Recording), George & Ira Gershwin's Lady, Be Good! (2015 Encores! Cast Recording), The New Moon (2004 Encores! Cast Recording) and the upcoming Songs for a New World (2018 Encores! Off-Center Cast Recording).

"BRIGADOON" TRACK LIST

1. Prologue

2. Brigadoon / Vendors' Calls / Down on MacConnachy Square

3. Waitin' for My Dearie

4. I'll Go Home with Bonnie Jean

5. I'll Go Home with Bonnie Jean - Dance

6. The Heather on the Hill

7. The Love of My Life

8. Come to Me, Bend to Me

9. Come to Me, Bend to Me - Dance

10. Almost Like Being in Love

11 . Sword Dance and Reel

12. The Chase

13. There but for You Go I

14. My Mother's Weddin' Day

15. From This Day On / Farewell Music

16. Reprises

17. Finale

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You