Carolines to Welcome Michael Che, Tom Segura, and More in July

Carolines on Broadway, New York City's premier comedy venue, presents its talented line-up for the month of July, with headliners the New York Kings, Capone, James "Talent" Harris, Rob Stapleton and Mark Viera, 4th of July Weekend, July 1- 3; Michael Che, from NBC's Saturday Night Live, performing MICHAEL CHE: UNPERFECT, July 6, 13, 20 and 27; Jim Florentine, host of Barstool Sports' Everyone Is Awful (Except You), July 8 - 10; the Hilarious Colombian Americans, Alex Carabaño, Oscar Collazos, Santi Espinosa, Carlos Gonzalez and Pedro Gonzalez, July 14; Tim Dillon, host of "The Tim Dillon Show" podcast, July 15 - 17; Luenell, from the comedy blockbuster BORAT, July 22 - 24; Tom Segura, from his Netflix stand-up special "Ball Hog," performing Tom Segura: Working Out New Material, on July 28 and DeRay Davis, from MTV's Wild 'N Out, July 29 - August 1.

Carolines on Broadway is located at 1626 Broadway, between 49th and 50th Streets, in Times Square. For more information, call the box office at 212.757.4100. For a complete schedule of upcoming events and to purchase tickets, visit www.carolines.com.