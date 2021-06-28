Carolines to Welcome Michael Che, Tom Segura, and More in July
The lineup also features Jim Florentine, Hilarious Colombian Americans, Tim Dillon, Luenell, and more.
Carolines on Broadway, New York City's premier comedy venue, presents its talented line-up for the month of July, with headliners the New York Kings, Capone, James "Talent" Harris, Rob Stapleton and Mark Viera, 4th of July Weekend, July 1- 3; Michael Che, from NBC's Saturday Night Live, performing MICHAEL CHE: UNPERFECT, July 6, 13, 20 and 27; Jim Florentine, host of Barstool Sports' Everyone Is Awful (Except You), July 8 - 10; the Hilarious Colombian Americans, Alex Carabaño, Oscar Collazos, Santi Espinosa, Carlos Gonzalez and Pedro Gonzalez, July 14; Tim Dillon, host of "The Tim Dillon Show" podcast, July 15 - 17; Luenell, from the comedy blockbuster BORAT, July 22 - 24; Tom Segura, from his Netflix stand-up special "Ball Hog," performing Tom Segura: Working Out New Material, on July 28 and DeRay Davis, from MTV's Wild 'N Out, July 29 - August 1.
Carolines on Broadway is located at 1626 Broadway, between 49th and 50th Streets, in Times Square. For more information, call the box office at 212.757.4100. For a complete schedule of upcoming events and to purchase tickets, visit www.carolines.com.