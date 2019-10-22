Carolee Carmello Pays Tribute to Carol Channing's HELLO, DOLLY! Life Magazine Cover

Click Here for More Articles on HELLO, DOLLY! on Tour

Wow wow wow, fellas! 55 years ago, Broadway's legendary original Dolly Levi, Carol Channing, took to the cover of Life Magazine as the matchmaker. Carolee Carmello, who is currently portraying the iconic character on the national tour of Hello, Dolly!, paid tribute to Channing by reenacting the photo in costume on stage. Check out the side-by-side photo below!

#tributetuesday 55 years ago Carol Channing was on the cover of LIFE as "Dolly Levi," with her effervescent, infectious smile! I'm so grateful for what she created, and grateful to all the amazing women who have played the role since! @HelloDollyBway a??i?? pic.twitter.com/V3p0Iaymi1 - Carolee Carmello (@CaroleeCarmello) October 22, 2019

Joining Carmello is John Bolton (Horace Vandergelder), Daniel Beeman(Cornelius Hackl), Analisa Leaming (reprising her role as Irene Molloy), Sean Burns (Barnaby Tucker), Chelsea Cree Groen (Minnie Fay), Colin LeMoine(Ambrose Kemper), Laura Sky Herman (Ermengarde), Jane Brockman(Ernestina), and Blake Hammond (Rudolph).

The ensemble features Colin Bradbury, Alec Cohen, Julian DeGuzman, Karen Elliott, Christopher Faison, Jenny Hickman, Laura Irion, Madison Johnson, Julie Kavanagh, Nathan Keen, Ben Lanham, Marty Lauter, Ian Liberto, Hillary Porter, Steffany Pratt, Kyle Samuel, Scott Shedenhelm, Timothy Shew, Maria Cristina Slye, Cassie Austin Taylor, Cayel Tregeagle, Davis Wayne, and Brandon L. Whitmore.

A complete list of cities and dates for the national tour of Hello, Dolly! can be found at www.hellodollyonbroadway.com.





