Carnegie Hall Will Present Audra McDonald in THE STAGE OF LEGENDS: A GALA EVENING AT CARNEGIE HALL
On Wednesday, June 3 at 6:30 p.m., Carnegie Hall will present a special event: The Stage of Legends: A Gala Evening at Carnegie Hall. The evening will feature a private musical performance by six-time Tony Award winner and Carnegie Hall Artist Trustee soprano Audra McDonald, winner of a record-breaking six Tony Awards, two Grammy Awards, and an Emmy alongside pianist Andy Einhorn, and includes dinner on the legendary Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage. The evening's Gala Chair is Sana H. Sabbagh, also joined by Gala Co-Chairs Kyung Ah and Michael B. Kim and Tracy Chutorian Semler and Eric Semler.
Since the day Carnegie Hall opened its doors on May 5, 1891, it has been the aspirational destination for the world's greatest artists. At this annual black-tie gala, now in its third year, guests will experience a rare opportunity to dine on the most celebrated musical stage in the world. A cocktail reception begins at 6:30 p.m. with dinner to follow at 7:30 p.m. All proceeds from this gala evening benefit Carnegie Hall's artistic and music education programs. Gala tables are priced at $100,000, $60,000, and $30,000, with individual seats at $10,000 and $5,000 each. A limited number of individual seats and tables are available. To make a reservation, please visit carnegiehall.org/stageoflegends, call Carnegie Hall's Special Events Office at 212-903-9679, or email specialevents@carnegiehall.org.
Photo Credit: Allison Michael Orensteir
