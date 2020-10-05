Carnegie Hall To Stream Free Master Class Video Series As Part of LEARN WITH CARNEGIE HALL

The first weekly episode kicks off on October 14 with Brass Orchestral master classes hosted by Sarah Willis of the Berliner Philharmoniker.

This fall, online audiences have the opportunity to hear musical insights directly from some of the world's leading artists through a new weekly video series drawn from the rich catalogue of master classes for emerging artists presented by Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute (WMI).



Beginning October 14 through late November, free episodes will stream each Wednesday on the Hall's Facebook and YouTube channels, highlighting excerpts from past WMI master classes led by internationally-renowned musicians including pianists Jonathan Biss and Richard Goode, mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato, trumpeter Hans Peter Schuh and trombonist Dietmar Küblböck, and other celebrated artists from across musical genres. Following the stream, episodes will also be available for free on-demand viewing on the Hall's website at carnegiehall.org/learn. They are part of Learn with Carnegie Hall, an ongoing online series that shares a range of WMI programming created for families, educators, and young musicians, exploring the power of music to spark growth, curiosity, and connection.



The master class series kicks off on Wednesday, October 14 at 2PM EDT with a brass orchestral master class hosted by Sarah Willis, horn player from the Berliner Philharmoniker. Throughout the master class, Willis, alongside trumpeter Hans Peter Schuh and trombonist Dietmar Küblböck both of the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, works with alumni from the Hall's critically acclaimed National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America (NYO-USA), comprised of outstanding teen musicians selected each year from across the US. The workshop will focus on music by Stravinsky, Mozart, and Beethoven. Ms. Willis will be a live host throughout this online episode and will answer questions from audiences at home.



The series continues on Wednesday, October 21 at 2PM EDT when viewers can watch favorite past moments from master classes featuring performances from up-and-coming opera singers coached by Joyce DiDonato, the widely-acclaimed mezzo-soprano who has mentored young professional vocalists through Carnegie Hall workshops since 2015. In the workshop, they will explore the music of Handel and Puccini. Ms. DiDonato will also interview mezzo-soprano Kayleigh Decker, who participated in the WMI program in 2015 and is a recent graduate of the Patrick G. and Shirley W. Ryan Opera Center at Lyric Opera of Chicago.



Celebrated pianist Jonathan Biss will host an episode devoted to solo piano master classes on Wednesday, October 28 at 2PM EDT, featuring highlights from his past workshops along with sessions led by pianist Richard Goode.



November episodes will include orchestral woodwind masterclasses hosted by flutist Demarre McGill; a workshop focused on orchestral string playing hosted by bassist Joseph Conyers, and a master class led and hosted by jazz pianist Gerald Clayton. Dates and additional details for these programs will be announced later this fall and available at carnegiehall.org/learn.

Complementing the many performances by the world's finest musicians and ensembles that take place on its stages each season, Carnegie Hall has a long history of supporting the training of the next generation of great artists. Through its ongoing series of WMI workshops and master classes, rising and pre-professional musicians are given valuable access to renowned performers and composers. Participants in these tuition-free opportunities are selected after responding to an open call for auditions. These up-and-coming artists receive coaching and mentoring to assist them in reaching their artistic and professional goals with programming taking place in the inspirational spaces of the Hall's Resnick Education Wing. Workshops and masterclasses are open to musicians, ages 18-35.

