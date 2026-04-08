Carnegie Hall Reveals Teen Musicians From Across US Selected For NYO Jazz 2026

Carnegie Hall announced the names of 22 extraordinary young musicians chosen from across the country for NYO Jazz, an intensive summer program that nurtures and showcases the talents of exceptional young American jazz instrumentalists (ages 16–19). The members of NYO Jazz 2026—hailing from multiple regions across the country—have been recognized by Carnegie Hall as being among the finest players in the US following a comprehensive and highly competitive audition process. The musicians who make up the 2026 ensemble will have the opportunity to play alongside talented peers; learn from world-class jazz masters; and perform at Carnegie Hall and abroad. NYO Jazz—now in its ninth year—is offered free of charge to all participants, ensuring that all invited musicians have the opportunity to take part.

The musicians of NYO Jazz will travel to New York in mid-July for an intensive two-week training residency at Purchase College, State University of New York. Led this summer by trumpeter and bandleader Kris Johnson, NYO Jazz players have the opportunity to train with some of America's most celebrated jazz artists who will lead in-depth training workshops and master classes.



A highlight of the residency will be NYO Jazz's Carnegie Hall performance on Saturday, August 1 at 7:00 p.m. led by Johnson and featuring Grammy Award-winning vocalist Dee Dee Bridgewater returning as special guest. This concert is part of Carnegie Hall's United in Sound: America at 250 festival. Following their New York appearance, NYO Jazz—joined by Dee Dee Bridgewater—will embark on a tour of Asia. The complete tour schedule will be announced later this spring.



NYO Jazz's diverse repertoire showcases big band jazz as a limitless art form, one that bridges genres, generations, and borders. For NYO Jazz's 2026 concerts, Carnegie Hall has commissioned Korean-born, Brooklyn-based composer, arranger, and conductor Jihye Lee to write a new work for the ensemble. The program also features big band favorites and the group's second arrangement commissioned by an NYO Jazz alum, trumpeter Skylar Tang, through an NYO Jazz commissioning project highlighting compositions from Terri Lyne Carrington's New Standards: 101 Lead Sheets by Women Composers.



“We are thrilled to welcome these exceptional young musicians to NYO Jazz's 2026 roster,” said Clive Gillinson, Executive and Artistic Director of Carnegie Hall. “These players have an exciting summer ahead—one filled with invaluable training, unforgettable performances, and the opportunity to learn from some of today's foremost jazz artists. We are especially excited about the ensemble's return to Asia. This summer's tour will be filled with great music, new connections with audiences abroad, and cross-cultural exchange.”

Tickets for NYO Jazz's Carnegie Hall concert will go on sale on April 9th to the general public.

NYO JAZZ 2026 Roster

** Prior NYO Jazz member



California

Kahlil Childs, Alto Saxophone (San Diego)

Miri Izenberg, Trumpet (Irvine)

Lake Muther, Baritone Saxophone (Irvine)



Florida

Xavier Anderson, Trumpet (Kissimmee)

Diego Aviles-Martinez, Drums (Poinciana)

Danial Browne, Bass Trombone (Kissimmee)



Illinois

Samuel Caiola, Piano (Rockford)

Michael Shebar, Alto Saxophone (Wheaton)



Indiana

Braxton Headley, Bass (Fort Wayne) **



Massachusetts

Annie Meyer, Guitar (Boston)



Missouri

Harry Hendrickson, Trombone (St. Charles)

Tonnie Kamkwalala Jr., Drums (St. Louis)

Scotty Russell, Tenor Saxophone (St. Louis)



New Hampshire

Malcom Clark, Trombone (Tuftonboro)



New York

Jojo Roses, Guitar (New York)



North Carolina

Jameson Young, Trumpet (Harrisburg)



Ohio

Cadence Okuwobi, Bass (Cincinnati)



Pennsylvania

Reid Juteson, Tenor Saxophone (Kutztown)



Texas

Ryder Darcey, Trumpet (Houston)

Dylan A. Hoon, Trombone (San Antonio)



Washington

Gavin Bunbury, Trumpet (Edmonds)

Maddie Johnston, Piano (Auburn)

More on Carnegie Hall Recent Articles Carnegie Hall Reveals Teen Musicians Selected For NYO2 In Summer 2026 3/25/2026