Carnegie Hall Presents Mezzo-Soprano Samantha Hankey in Debut Recital in March

Mezzo-soprano Samantha Hankey makes her Carnegie Hall recital debut on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 7:30pm in Weill Recital Hall as part of Great Singers III: Evenings of Song.

Hankey shares, "After having postponed this recital for over 2 years, when revisiting the program material I wanted it to be a celebration filled with music I adore and have always wanted to perform. Highlights include Ravel's masterpiece, Schéhérazade, and selections of Schönbergs cabaret songs, the Brettl Lieder.

"The first half of the recital was inspired by Berg's Sieben frühe Lieder, and my hope to explore and expand upon a journey from night to day, largely through repertoire from the second Viennese school and its predecessors. The inclusion of repertoire by Alma Mahler (who was herself a student of Zemlinsky) was particularly important to me because her music brings a female writing perspective from this time and is the perfect vehicle to highlight the evolution in compositional style of the early 20th century."

Samantha Hankey opened her 2022-2023 season as Federico García Lorca in Golijov's Ainadamar at Scottish Opera and in January 2023, made her house debut as Hänsel in Hänsel und Gretel at Chicago Lyric Opera, before she reprises the role of Dorabella in Così fan tutte at Palm Beach Opera. In summer 2023, Hankey makes her role and house debut as Mélisande in Pelléas et Mélisande at Santa Fe Opera.

Program Information

Carnegie Hall Presents Samantha Hankey, Mezzo-Soprano with Sophie Raynaud, Piano

Friday, March 10, 2023 at 7:30pm

Weill Recital Hall, Carnegie Hall | New York, NY

Link: www.carnegiehall.org/Calendar/2023/03/10/Samantha-Hankey-MezzoSoprano-Sophie-Raynaud-Piano-0730PM

Program:

Alban Berg - "Nacht" from Sieben frühe Lieder

Alma Mahler - "Laue Sommernacht" from Fünf Lieder

Alban Berg - "Schilflied" from Sieben frühe Lieder

Alma Mahler - "In meines Vaters Garten" from Fünf Lieder

Alexander von Zemlinsky - Selections from 6 Lieder auf Gedichte von Maurice Maeterlinck, Op. 13

"Die drei Schwestern"

"Die Mädchen mit den verbundenen Augen"

"Als ihr Geliebter schied"

"Und kehrt er einst heim"

Arnold Schoenberg - "Erwartung" from Vier Lieder, Op. 2

Alban Berg - "Schliesse mir die Augen beide" (1907 version)

Richard Strauss - "Malven"

Richard Strauss - "Der Stern," Op. 69, No. 1

Richard Strauss - "Frühlingsfeier," Op. 56, No. 5

Alban Berg - "Sommertage" from Sieben frühe Lieder

Maurice Ravel - Selections from Valses nobles et sentimentales

"Modere tres franc"

"Assez lent avec une expression intense"

Maurice Ravel - Shéhérazade

Alexander von Zemlinsky - "Mit Wärme," Op. 1, No. 1

Arnold Schoenberg - "Galathea" from Brettl-Lieder

Alexander von Zemlinsky - "Flüchtig," Op. 1, No. 2

Arnold Schoenberg - "Gigerlette" from Brettl-Lieder

"Sehr schnell und leicht," Op. 1, No. 4

Arnold Schoenberg - "Der genügsame Liebhaber" from Brettl-Lieder

Erik Satie - "La diva de l'Empire"