Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Carnegie Hall Presents Mezzo-Soprano Samantha Hankey in Debut Recital in March

The performance is on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 7:30pm.

Jan. 31, 2023  
Carnegie Hall Presents Mezzo-Soprano Samantha Hankey in Debut Recital in March

Mezzo-soprano Samantha Hankey makes her Carnegie Hall recital debut on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 7:30pm in Weill Recital Hall as part of Great Singers III: Evenings of Song.

Hankey shares, "After having postponed this recital for over 2 years, when revisiting the program material I wanted it to be a celebration filled with music I adore and have always wanted to perform. Highlights include Ravel's masterpiece, Schéhérazade, and selections of Schönbergs cabaret songs, the Brettl Lieder.

"The first half of the recital was inspired by Berg's Sieben frühe Lieder, and my hope to explore and expand upon a journey from night to day, largely through repertoire from the second Viennese school and its predecessors. The inclusion of repertoire by Alma Mahler (who was herself a student of Zemlinsky) was particularly important to me because her music brings a female writing perspective from this time and is the perfect vehicle to highlight the evolution in compositional style of the early 20th century."

Samantha Hankey opened her 2022-2023 season as Federico García Lorca in Golijov's Ainadamar at Scottish Opera and in January 2023, made her house debut as Hänsel in Hänsel und Gretel at Chicago Lyric Opera, before she reprises the role of Dorabella in Così fan tutte at Palm Beach Opera. In summer 2023, Hankey makes her role and house debut as Mélisande in Pelléas et Mélisande at Santa Fe Opera.

Program Information

Carnegie Hall Presents Samantha Hankey, Mezzo-Soprano with Sophie Raynaud, Piano
Friday, March 10, 2023 at 7:30pm
Weill Recital Hall, Carnegie Hall | New York, NY
Link: www.carnegiehall.org/Calendar/2023/03/10/Samantha-Hankey-MezzoSoprano-Sophie-Raynaud-Piano-0730PM

Program:

Alban Berg - "Nacht" from Sieben frühe Lieder
Alma Mahler - "Laue Sommernacht" from Fünf Lieder
Alban Berg - "Schilflied" from Sieben frühe Lieder
Alma Mahler - "In meines Vaters Garten" from Fünf Lieder
Alexander von Zemlinsky - Selections from 6 Lieder auf Gedichte von Maurice Maeterlinck, Op. 13
"Die drei Schwestern"
"Die Mädchen mit den verbundenen Augen"
"Als ihr Geliebter schied"
"Und kehrt er einst heim"
Arnold Schoenberg - "Erwartung" from Vier Lieder, Op. 2
Alban Berg - "Schliesse mir die Augen beide" (1907 version)
Richard Strauss - "Malven"
Richard Strauss - "Der Stern," Op. 69, No. 1
Richard Strauss - "Frühlingsfeier," Op. 56, No. 5
Alban Berg - "Sommertage" from Sieben frühe Lieder
Maurice Ravel - Selections from Valses nobles et sentimentales
"Modere tres franc"
"Assez lent avec une expression intense"
Maurice Ravel - Shéhérazade
Alexander von Zemlinsky - "Mit Wärme," Op. 1, No. 1
Arnold Schoenberg - "Galathea" from Brettl-Lieder
Alexander von Zemlinsky - "Flüchtig," Op. 1, No. 2
Arnold Schoenberg - "Gigerlette" from Brettl-Lieder
"Sehr schnell und leicht," Op. 1, No. 4
Arnold Schoenberg - "Der genügsame Liebhaber" from Brettl-Lieder
Erik Satie - "La diva de l'Empire"


BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Lena Hall, Brittney Johnson, Eleri Ward Join BROADWAY SINGS ADELE Photo
Lena Hall, Brittney Johnson, Eleri Ward Join BROADWAY SINGS ADELE
On February 26 at 7:30pm, a bombshell cast of stars including Tony Award Winner Lena Hall (Hedwig), Brittney Johnson (Wicked), and Eleri Ward (Only Gold) will belt out new arrangements of the hits of the pop superstar Adele, accompanied by a 14-piece orchestra at the beautiful Sony Hall.
National Tour of INTO THE WOODS Extends Boston Engagement Photo
National Tour of INTO THE WOODS Extends Boston Engagement
The national touring production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Tony Award®-winning triumph, Into the Woods, has been extended in Boston by popular demand. The limited engagement will now play for two weeks only from March 21-April 2 at Emerson Colonial Theatre.
LAVERNE & SHIRLEY Star Cindy Williams Passes Away At 75 Photo
LAVERNE & SHIRLEY Star Cindy Williams Passes Away At 75
Cindy Williams, a star of stage and screen and one half of the iconic duo, 'Laverne & Shirley' has passed away at the age of 75. 
Nominees Announced for 37th Annual Helen Hayes Awards Photo
Nominees Announced for 37th Annual Helen Hayes Awards
Nominations have been announced for the 37th Helen Hayes Awards, which will be presented on Monday, May 22. Nominees include productions from Arena Stage, Signature Theatre, GALA Hispanic Theatre and more.

More Hot Stories For You


Cindy Williams, Stage Actor and LAVERNE & SHIRLEY Star, Passes Away At 75Cindy Williams, Stage Actor and LAVERNE & SHIRLEY Star, Passes Away At 75
January 30, 2023

Cindy Williams, a star of stage and screen and one half of the iconic duo, 'Laverne & Shirley' has passed away at the age of 75. 
Broadway Bares to Take Place This June at NYC's Hammerstein BallroomBroadway Bares to Take Place This June at NYC's Hammerstein Ballroom
January 30, 2023

Broadway Bares will once again kick off Pride week in New York City with two performances featuring more than 150 of the city’s dancers on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Hammerstein Ballroom. See how to purchase tickets!
Photos/Video: Lea Michele and Ramin Karimloo Talk FUNNY GIRL on SiriusXMPhotos/Video: Lea Michele and Ramin Karimloo Talk FUNNY GIRL on SiriusXM
January 30, 2023

SiriusXM kicked off a special Town Hall with Lea Michele and Ramin Karimloo, co-stars of Broadway smash-hit Funny Girl, last Thursday.  Michele and Karimloo discussed the process of recording the musical's cast album, working with Barbra Streisand, and more!
Actors' Equity Releases Statement Condemning Attacks on Transgender People and Drag PerformancesActors' Equity Releases Statement Condemning Attacks on Transgender People and Drag Performances
January 30, 2023

Actors’ Equity Association, the national labor union representing more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers in live theatre, has issued a statement regarding the growing number of attacks on transgender people, often framed as attacks on drag performance.
Howard McGillin, Jay Armstrong Johnson, and More Join PARADE; Full Casting Announced!Howard McGillin, Jay Armstrong Johnson, and More Join PARADE; Full Casting Announced!
January 30, 2023

Complete casting has been announced as rehearsals begin today for the new Broadway production of Parade starring Tony Award® winner Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond. Learn more about who will be starring in the revival here!
share