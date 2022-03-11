Carnegie Hall Announces Teen Musicians Selected For 2022 National Youth Orchestra Of The United States Of America

Carnegie Hall today announced the names of the 109 outstanding young musicians selected from across the country for the ninth annual National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America (NYO-USA). The members of the 2022 orchestra-ages 16-19, hailing from 34 US states-have been recognized by Carnegie Hall as being among the finest players in the country following a comprehensive and highly selective audition process.

This summer's orchestra features 29 musicians who previously played with NYO-USA, as well as 33 musicians who gained experience through NYO2, a program for younger players ages 14-17. NYO-USA and NYO2 are offered free of charge, ensuring that all invited musicians have the opportunity to take part.



See below or click here for the names, instruments, and hometowns of the members of the 2022 National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America.



Following an intensive two-week training residency at Purchase College, SUNY, acclaimed conductor Daniel Harding-music and artistic director of the Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra-leads NYO-USA joined by guest cellist Alisa Weilerstein at the orchestra's annual Carnegie Hall concert (July 29) and on a tour across Europe.

This summer marks the first time NYO-USA will be able to perform at the Hall and tour internationally since 2019. The tour begins with a performance at the Royal Concertgebouw Amsterdam (August 2); then the orchestra kicks off the Young Euro Classic festival in Berlin (August 5); followed by a debut at the Lucerne Festival (August 10). Additional details for the tour will be announced later this spring. The program includes Mahler's Symphony No. 5 and Elgar's Cello Concerto.



Tickets for the Carnegie Hall concert will go on sale for the general public on Tuesday, April 12. Tickets can be purchased at the Carnegie Hall Box Office, by calling CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800, or at carnegiehall.org. Discounted student tickets will be available online for verified Student Insiders only - all other youth tickets must be purchased at the box office or over the phone.

"The musicians who make up NYO-USA's 2022 roster are among the very finest players in the nation," said Clive Gillinson, Carnegie Hall's Executive and Artistic Director. "I'm sure that this will be an unforgettable summer for them-coming together to train with some of the top professional musicians in the country and performing at the highest level. A key part of the NYO-USA experience is the chance to serve as musical ambassadors for their country, so we're thrilled to resume touring this summer, performing throughout Europe under the baton of Daniel Harding."

NYO-USA musicians arrive in New York in July for an intensive training residency on the campus of Purchase College, SUNY, working with principal players from some of the finest professional orchestras. James Ross, music director of the Alexandria Symphony Orchestra, returns to lead the NYO-USA faculty for a tenth year. Joseph Young, Artistic Director of Ensembles at the Peabody Institute, will serve as resident conductor. The faculty will oversee rehearsals during the orchestra's residency in Purchase and will also lead master classes, chamber music readings, and other seminars on essential music skills, all leading up to the launch of NYO-USA's annual tour. Two apprentice composers will also compose new works for the orchestra.

NATIONAL YOUTH ORCHESTRA OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

2022 Orchestra Roster



* Prior NYO-USA member

+ Prior NYO2 member