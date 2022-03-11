Carnegie Hall Announces Teen Musicians Selected For 2022 National Youth Orchestra Of The United States Of America
Carnegie Hall today announced the names of the 109 outstanding young musicians selected from across the country for the ninth annual National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America (NYO-USA). The members of the 2022 orchestra-ages 16-19, hailing from 34 US states-have been recognized by Carnegie Hall as being among the finest players in the country following a comprehensive and highly selective audition process.
This summer's orchestra features 29 musicians who previously played with NYO-USA, as well as 33 musicians who gained experience through NYO2, a program for younger players ages 14-17. NYO-USA and NYO2 are offered free of charge, ensuring that all invited musicians have the opportunity to take part.
See below or click here for the names, instruments, and hometowns of the members of the 2022 National Youth Orchestra of the United States of America.
Following an intensive two-week training residency at Purchase College, SUNY, acclaimed conductor Daniel Harding-music and artistic director of the Swedish Radio Symphony Orchestra-leads NYO-USA joined by guest cellist Alisa Weilerstein at the orchestra's annual Carnegie Hall concert (July 29) and on a tour across Europe.
This summer marks the first time NYO-USA will be able to perform at the Hall and tour internationally since 2019. The tour begins with a performance at the Royal Concertgebouw Amsterdam (August 2); then the orchestra kicks off the Young Euro Classic festival in Berlin (August 5); followed by a debut at the Lucerne Festival (August 10). Additional details for the tour will be announced later this spring. The program includes Mahler's Symphony No. 5 and Elgar's Cello Concerto.
"The musicians who make up NYO-USA's 2022 roster are among the very finest players in the nation," said Clive Gillinson, Carnegie Hall's Executive and Artistic Director. "I'm sure that this will be an unforgettable summer for them-coming together to train with some of the top professional musicians in the country and performing at the highest level. A key part of the NYO-USA experience is the chance to serve as musical ambassadors for their country, so we're thrilled to resume touring this summer, performing throughout Europe under the baton of Daniel Harding."
NYO-USA musicians arrive in New York in July for an intensive training residency on the campus of Purchase College, SUNY, working with principal players from some of the finest professional orchestras. James Ross, music director of the Alexandria Symphony Orchestra, returns to lead the NYO-USA faculty for a tenth year. Joseph Young, Artistic Director of Ensembles at the Peabody Institute, will serve as resident conductor. The faculty will oversee rehearsals during the orchestra's residency in Purchase and will also lead master classes, chamber music readings, and other seminars on essential music skills, all leading up to the launch of NYO-USA's annual tour. Two apprentice composers will also compose new works for the orchestra.
NATIONAL YOUTH ORCHESTRA OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
2022 Orchestra Roster
* Prior NYO-USA member
+ Prior NYO2 member
|Alaska
|Luis Pedro Alasuuraq Munoz, Violin
|(Anchorage) +
|Alabama
|Lydia Hanje, Trumpet
|(Vestavia Hills) +
|Arkansas
|Connor Cowart, Horn
|(Bentonville) +
|California
|Amy Jong, Cello
|(Diamond Bar)
|Irene Lee, Cello
|(Irvine) *
|Esteban Lindo, Bass
|(Los Angeles) +
|Marena Miki, Violin
|(Los Angeles)
|Sarah Kave, Cello
|(Los Angeles) *+
|Janice Hur, Harp
|(La CaÃ±ada)
|Elliot Kim, Cello
|(Los Altos)
|Emily Hwang, Viola
|(Palo Alto)
|Jenna Seohyeong Kang, Violin
|(Palo Alto)
|Clair Koo, Violin
|(Palo Alto)
|Erica Wang, Flute
|(San Diego) +
|Stacy Widyono, Violin
|(San Diego) *
|Shannon Ma, Violin
|(Saratoga)
|Jacqueline Guo, Percussion
|(San Jose) +
|Suzuka Wada, Violin
|(San Mateo)
|Milan Rohatgi, Violin
|(Stanford)
|Colorado
|AJ Hudson, Percussion
|(Centennial) *
|Josh Felser, Viola
|(Denver)
|Ben Koenig, Violin
|(Fort Collins)
|Connecticut
|Tyler Tan, Violin
|(Cheshire) * +
|Aliza Creel, Viola
|(Middlebury)
|Florida
|Ian Woodrich, Viola
|(Cocoa)
|George Lawson, Violin
|(Orlando)
|Douglas Dyer, Violin
|(Rockledge) *
|Nicholas Ivy, Horn
|(St. Petersburg)
|William Mathangani, Viola
|(Tampa) +
|Georgia
|Jonathan Fuller, Cello
|(Atlanta) *
|Ryan Clever, Flute
|(Cumming) *
|Jack Ramu, Trumpet
|(Cumming) +
|Bria Rives, Bass
|(Fayetteville) *
|Tobias Liu, Violin
|(Johns Creek)
|Jason Seo, Viola
|(Johns Creek)
|Cameron Hall, Tuba
|(Newnan)
|Idaho
|Claire Yoo, Violin
|(Idaho Falls) +
|Illinois
|William Tan, Cello
|(Chicago)
|Aidan Daniels, Violin
|(Frankfort) * +
|Adriana Koch, Oboe
|(Gurnee)
|William Lewis, Trumpet
|(Highland Park)
|Noah Jung, Clarinet
|(Hoffman Estates) +
|Taki Salameh, Apprentice Composer
|(Skokie)
|Indiana
|Loxea Hipsky, Viola
|(Guilford)
|Iowa
|Preston Atkins, Bassoon
|(Cedar Falls)
|Kansas
|Mika Gibbs, Violin
|(Overland Park)
|Kentucky
|Brennen Taggart, Bass
|(Lexington)
|Adam Kolers, Clarinet
|(Louisville)
|Maryland
|Joshua Kucharski, Trumpet
|(Bowie)
|Brandon Du, Violin
|(Ellicott City) *
|William Zhu, Trombone
|(Potomac) +
|Massachusetts
|Ethan Fisher-Chaves, Violin
|(Charlton)
|Michigan
|Abi Middaugh, Flute
|(Ypsilanti)
|Minnesota
|Izaiah Cheeran, Oboe
|(Apple Valley) +
|Montana
|Annika Bennion, Violin
|(Sidney)
|Nebraska
|Elisabeth Meade, Viola
|(Omaha)
|New Hampshire
|Alex Aranzabal, Cello
|(Londonderry) +
|New Jersey
|Cadee Lee, Clarinet
|(Cresskill)
|Tienne Yu, Violin
|(Freehold) * +
|Samantha Strickland, Horn
|(Martinsville) *
|Eleanor Ha, Bassoon
|(Upper Saddle River) +
|Ashley Park, Viola
|(Palisades Park)*
|New York
|Keneil Soni, Horn
|(Albertson) +
|Lawrence Chai, Viola
|(Mount Sinai) * +
|Serin Isabelle Park, Violin
|(New York) *
|Daniel Choi, Oboe
|(Pleasantville) +
|Carolyn Lau, Flute
|(Roslyn Heights)
|Yuri Lee, Apprentice Composer
|(Tuckahoe)
|North Carolina
|Leena Hocutt Duarte, Violin
|(Cary) *
|John-Paul Hernandez, Violin
|(Farmville)
|Mack Jones, Viola
|(Greenville) *
|Elijah Barclift, Horn
|(Greensboro)
|Tristen Johnson, Cello
|(Raleigh) *
|Gavin Hardy, Bass
|(Winston-Salem) +
|Ohio
|Marina Zielger, Violin
|(Akron)
|Moshi Tang, Violin
|(Cleveland) +
|Jamie Park, Bass
|(Cleveland) +
|Tim Barron, Percussion
|(Solon)
|Oklahoma
|London Faiye Stovall, Horn
|(Mustang) +
|Oregon
|Benjamin Frueh, Violin
|(Corvallis) *
|Keegan Neely, Basson
|(Portland)
|Kira Wang, Cello
|(Portland) *
|Ben Price, Oboe
|(Portland) *
|South Carolina
|Preston Spisak, Percussion
|(Greenville) +
|Tennessee
|Orlandis Maise, Trombone
|(Antioch) +
|Xayvion Davidson, Apprentice Orchestra Manager
|(La Vergne) +
|Ella Golden, Violin
|(Memphis) *
|Texas
|Israel MacDonald, Bass
|(Alamo) +
|Suhaas Patil, Violin
|(Austin)
|Christian Luevano, Bass
|(Denton) *
|Samuel Cheidu-Onyemordi Igbo, Violin
|(Boerne) +
|Glenn Choe, Timpani and Percussion
|(Cedar Park) * +
|Kimberly Nelson, Trombone
|(Dallas)
|Manaas Varma, Viola
|(Flower Mound) *
|Danielle Yoon, Cello
|(Frisco)
|Grace Koh, Violin
|(Harker Heights) *
|Joseph Escobar, Bass
|(Houston)
|Sydney Wall, Apprentice Orchestra Librarian
|(Lantana)
|Diego Solis, Horn
|(Laredo)
|Robert Lynn Kohler, Bass
|(McAllen) *
|Devin Drinan, Trombone
|(McKinney)
|Jake Glaser, Clarinet
|(San Antonio)
|Ray Zhang, Viola
|(San Antonio) +
|Diego Pena, Bassoon
|(Southlake)
|Keshav Srinivasan, Violin
|(Sunset Valley) *
|Utah
|Camille Cole, Viola
|(Salt Lake City)
|Virginia
|Brady Mandeville, Violin
|(Lynchburg)
|Vermont
|Celilo Bauman Swain, Cello
|(Charlotte)
|West Virginia
|Camden Wentz, Cello
|(Buckhannon) +